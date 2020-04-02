Karina Smirnoff gives birth to Baby Boy

%MINIFYHTML49f875a1407376acf8d8e84243910ccf11% %MINIFYHTML49f875a1407376acf8d8e84243910ccf12%

The member of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; You can officially add the mother to your resume now that she is giving birth to her first child, a healthy baby, approximately three months after announcing her pregnancy.

Professional and favorite TV dancer Karina Smirnoff She is a new mom.

The "Dancing with the stars"Regular welcomed her first child, a baby, to Los Angeles earlier this week.

The 42-year-old woman revealed that she was pregnant through Instagram in December 2019.

Posting a sponsored photo of her holding a positive First Response Early Result pregnancy test, she captioned it: "Thank you @FirstResponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff is coming in 2020!"

The dancer has yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father.

She was briefly engaged to the "Dancing With the Stars" alumnus Maksim Chmerkovskiy a decade ago.

He and his wife Peta Murgatroyd She welcomed her first child, her son Shai, in 2017.