Kareena Kapoor Khan mocks Arjun Kapoor on social media

Yesterday, the hit R Balki Ki & Ka movie marked its fourth anniversary. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor, revolved around breaking gender roles. The film is still remembered for its modern take on marriages, the chemistry between the main actors, and the songs.

It's no wonder that Arjun Kapoor turned to his Instagram to share a cool video to celebrate the hit movie's fourth anniversary. The actor urged people in the video to share videos doing housework. He said, "Hey, I hope all the Ki & Ka are home, safe and washing their hands often!" I am also sure that all & # 39; Kas & # 39; They are dividing all the chores and housework with their & # 39; Kis & # 39; Right now at home … Why don't you send me your videos / photos of you doing housework using # 4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts / stories and I'll republish them! Now that Kareena Kapoor Khan is on social media, she read her video and left a hilarious comment. She said, "@arjunkapoor First I want to see you do your house chores on the gram … Then others will follow." Arjun replied to his Ki on screen saying "@kareenakapoorkhan waah … deal done …" Aren't they just adorable?