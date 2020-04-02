Kareem Abdul-Jabbar laughs that Michael Jordan is named the best college basketball player

%MINIFYHTMLaaf9e5b75e8719c79ebd96f83df53d6911% %MINIFYHTMLaaf9e5b75e8719c79ebd96f83df53d6912%

The results of SportsCenter's (extremely informal) group of the best college basketball players of all time are on, and social media thinks Michael Jordan was the best college student ever to have played the sport.

It's a great honor for former Tar Heel, who already claims that NBA nickname and who beat Indiana State's Larry Bird to claim the college version of that title. But at least one other timer doesn't put too much value on SportsCenter support results:

Abdul-Jabbar (who passed for Lew Alcindor while playing at UCLA) entered the group as a seeded 1 alongside Duke's Christian Laettner, UCLA's Bill Walton and UConn's Breanna Stewart. But he was unable to make it to the Final Four from the SportsCenter stand, being bested by Shaquille O & # 39; Neal of LSU 9-seed, who was joined by Jordan 2-seed, Bird 3-seed and Magic Johnson 3-seed (State from Michigan).

To be clear: Michael Jordan is no the best collegiate basketball player of all time, although his talent was already evident even in his days in North Carolina. While it is true that he accomplished almost everything a college student can accomplish (twice consensual All-American, recipient of the Naismith, Rupp and Wooden Awards and an NCAA Tournament title as a freshman), it is highly likely that he was named the best referee outside of what he did in the NBA, where he was a six-time champion.

To Compare: Abdul-Jabbar won three NCAA tournaments as part of the largest dynasty in college basketball; He was named the Four Most Outstanding Final Player three times; he won the national player of the year award three times; and it was a three-time All-American consensus. And, if we keep counting, he also beat Jordan by almost every significant scoring metric in his respective college careers.

So for Jordan to be named the best college basketball player of all time … what else can Abdul-Jabbar do other than laugh?