Karan Johar reveals some truths about his next Takht adventure

%MINIFYHTMLacf473883a7fb7efee8bc25e7813925611% %MINIFYHTMLacf473883a7fb7efee8bc25e7813925612%

The coronavirus outbreak has indefinitely pushed various movie schedules. From the release dates to the shootings, everything has stopped. At those times, it's easy for rumors that a movie is archived or pushed for an OTT release to float. One of those rumors was that Karan Johar has collaborated with T-Series for a combined acquisition of the movie Takht.

However, the story is completely false and Karan Johar confirmed it on Twitter. He tweeted saying: “The news articles and speculation circulating about the Takht acquisition are unfounded and false! I would ask the media to focus on more relevant and critical issues that affect our country and refrain from reporting incorrectly. "

%MINIFYHTMLacf473883a7fb7efee8bc25e7813925613% %MINIFYHTMLacf473883a7fb7efee8bc25e7813925614%

Takht stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in crucial parts.