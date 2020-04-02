Kanye West High School pieces of art are estimated to be worth $ 23,000 at & # 39; Antiques Roadshow & # 39;

The husband of the rapper's first cousin & # 39; Stronger & # 39; He claims to have obtained the collection, which includes a flyer promoting a Kanye exhibit, after the MC's mother died in 2007.
Artwork created by Kanye West When he was a high school student, he appeared on a popular television show.
The rapper's cousin husband appeared in a recent recording of "Antiques Roadshow," seeking an appraisal of the art of 17-year-old Kanye, explaining that it had come into his possession following the death of Donda, West's mother, in 2007.
Art specialist Laura Woolley examined the pieces and suggested that the collection could fetch up to $ 23,000 (£ 18,600) at auction.
"I think these pieces demonstrate extraordinary ease as an artist …" Laura said as she selected her favorite pieces. "They are all exceptionally well made."
The collection also included a flyer promoting an exhibition of Kanye and detailing his artistic life, which Woolley also found really interesting.
"My favorite part of this flyer is actually the ending; it says in the fall that he will begin his studies for a bachelor of fine arts at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, and will continue his career as a music producer as good …" he added. "We all know what happened; obviously, the music took over."