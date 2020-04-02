Kandi Burruss 'video with Baby Blaze Tucker has fans saying Todd Tucker and Kaela are the boys' twins – Watch the video and see for yourself

Kandi Burruss shared a video with her and her baby Blaze Tucker and fans are impressed by how much this cute little girl looks like her father Todd Tucker. Many Kandi fans said she is definitely Todd's twin.

Check out the video below to see if fans are right or not.

‘We have until August 14 to complete our census! But do it ASAP if you don't want someone to knock on your door. I am so glad that I had the opportunity to #AskStacey my question about the Census! If you have any questions about the Census, you should also #AskStacey. Together we need #GetCounted! Follow @FairCount and # 2020USCensus for more information, "Kandi captioned in her post.

Someone said, Entonces So can you see how many of us are left after Rona? Hell no, "and another follower said Blaze is twinning with his dad:" Her dad spat on her. Ave is your twin but she is Todd all day and night "Todd’s Toddler,quot;. Beautiful spirits and family. Let's get through this. I have the virus. I do not wish it to anyone ".

Another follower said, "Yes, you should go home to the sisters who are in your house, who is your new baby, that's what,quot; and someone else posted this: "Of course! When the time is right, she will too You can use the services if necessary. "

One fan commented, "Blaze is beautiful." She is a combination of You, Kaela, and Todd … "and another follower has big plans for Blaze:" She should be the governor! But okay, she will be someone important in politics for years to come. "

People refer to Todd's older daughter Kaela Tucker.

Another fan said: ‘Already completed … I hope people do it since a celebrity says something. As most will if a celebrity is doing it. So important to complete the census. "

Ad

Kandi improved her fans' day when she shared a new Talk about it episode.



Post views:

0 0