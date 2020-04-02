Kajol shares her laugh photos on social media

During her time at home amid the national blockade, actress Kajol has been sharing some truly priceless photos from the past on her social media account. Not only that, recently, the actress even interacted with her fans and asked them for some ideas to relax at home. The last activity in which Kajol has participated has caused many smiles.

On her social media platform, Kajol shared a collage of images showing different types of smiles. Two quite sincere photos show his characteristic laugh. Later, they have seen her with a subtle smile. Sharing the image, Kajol wrote: "My photo shoots generally start one way and end another. One in three is not bad …"

Kajol certainly has the most infectious laugh. We would surely love to see more of that!