Kailyn Lowry reveals that she might get an induction for baby number 4 and asks her fans for advice!

Amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 quarantine, Kailyn Lowry is preparing to welcome her fourth addition to the family, another son, and he may be here even sooner than expected! The Teen Mom star turned to social media to tell her followers that her doctor is urging her to receive an induction and asked the women who have experienced that before for some advice on what to do.

Kailyn is conflicted about what to do when it comes to her fourth birth and wants to hear opinions.

After all, even though she's a mother of three, she's always had fairly easy jobs and deliveries, and this would be the first time she'd go for an option that's not entirely natural.

Obviously, if it is medically recommended because the mother or fetus is in danger, there is nothing wrong with induction births, but as it seems, some of his followers, including some working in the medical field, seem to think that Kailyn's doctor suggested that just because of her own schedule!

While it is not known for sure at this time, people were free to assume, as Kailyn did not go into detail as to why the medical specialist was pressuring her to receive an induction.

Since she could have a different birth from any of her previous ones, it's only natural that the reality star is so concerned and curious to know more before making a decision.

Kailyn turned to her Twitter account for guidance, and as mentioned earlier, she got a lot, so she should have a better understanding of what she might be getting into now.

💙 small feet. New doctor is pressing for induction. I have never been induced and had a job and deliver without problems. Experiences?? pic.twitter.com/hazZ0mYk31 – Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 31, 2020

The post was also quite cute as it posted a photo of a stuffed animal and an ultrasound scan showing two tiny fetus feet.

Along with the image, the pregnant Teen Mom star wrote: 'little feet. New doctor is pressing for induction. I have never been induced and I have had a job and deliver without problems. Experiences ??'



