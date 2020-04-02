Justin Timberlake prepares to dance outside; Fandango Early Booking Now – Deadline

In what is considered an industry anomaly for an on-demand rental title (unsold): Dreamworks Animation / Universal’s Trolls World Tour It is now available for pre-order on FandangoNOW before the availability date of April 10.

While pre-orders for direct sales titles like Bad Boys for Life they're pretty common, that's not the case with VOD rental titles.

Also, today, FandangoNOW released this special clip from the movie featuring Justin Timberlake's troll character Branch who meets two different musical troll tribes.

Originally, Trolls World Tour was expected to take MGM's place No time to die over the Easter weekend at the box office, but when the COVID-19 weather began to heat up, Uni opted for a 48-hour rental scenario in Trolls World Tour (In addition to playing in theaters that were open, which are only a handful in the United States).

For those who rent Trolls World Tour At FandangoNOW you can rent or buy any of the DWA library toons at 50% discount on the normal price. The pre-order offer is valid until April 9, and those who pre-order the title can enjoy DWA movie discounts until April 17.

"We can't wait to work together with DreamWorks Animation on this first such event where fans of home movies can gather around the couch for the long-awaited debut of a new movie right from the studio," says FandangoNOW Head Cameron Douglas. . "We are also pleased to offer an additional incentive where families can watch as many DreamWorks animated movies available on FandangoNOW as they like at a significant discount, as they prepare for the April 10 home debut of" Trolls World Tour "."

First Trolls The 2016 DWA film earned $ 346.8M at the global box office and spawned a franchise with consumer products and television series, in addition to Timberlake's hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling." That single was dropped six months before the November photo opened, finally went quadruple platinum with more than 7.6 million units sold in the US. In addition to setting other records.