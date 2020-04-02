Justin Bieber disappointed about having to cancel his tour – he and Hailey Baldwin were really excited to hit the road!

%MINIFYHTML5d2e50f4525f83b45e13dcea002c243511% %MINIFYHTML5d2e50f4525f83b45e13dcea002c243512%

Justin Bieber was eager for his tour and the same can be said for his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, as they planned to hit the road together! However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the singer had no choice but to postpone everything, which apparently felt like a big "hit."

Obviously they are pretty upset about that, but they are also aware that it was the right thing to do and just call so they don't regret it.

As fans know, Justin announced this decision yesterday, in a note he posted on his IG account.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Justin and Hailey were very excited about this tour, so having to put everything on hold is obviously a hit. They waited making this call as long as they could, but it got to a point where there was simply no other option: health comes first. "

However, "they are not letting that depress them, they have accepted that it should be so." Justin has been playing, making music, and writing songs, so by the time this tour happens, he'll probably have new music to share with his fans. So that's something to look forward to as well. "

Another source also explained to the same news network that the pop star was, above all, concerned about the well-being of her fans who would have attended the shows.

In other words, his number one priority was to protect them all.

He definitely doesn't like having to put everything on pause, but he knows: they'll come out once this is all over. He'll be ready to entertain when the time comes, but it's completely good with having to postpone it. Life is more important and he realizes it with all his heart. "



