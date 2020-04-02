Justin Bieber and Tom Holland Bond during the joint surprise on live Instagram and fans are going crazy with their cute friendship!

If fans were expecting confirmation that Tom Holland and Justin Bieber are best friends, well, here it is! The two seem to be big fans of each other, so while in quarantine, they just had to join forces for a super exciting Instagram Live session!

Justin and Tom fans must have been so happy to see them hang out for the first time on the platform!

Sure enough, they weren't disappointed with their dynamics either, as it really turned out to be a very healthy bonding moment!

It all started when the singer told the actor that he was a huge admirer and thanked him for the great things he had said about his docuseries titled Seasons.

'What's up, brother. Thanks for saying what you said about my documentary. That meant a lot. You're amazing, man, "said Justin.

Tom smiled brightly and sweetly called him "partner,quot; in response.

As for what Justin was talking about, you may know he was referring to the fact that Tom mentioned YouTube docuseries during a press stop for his movie Onward.

Tom Holland and Justin Bieber. That's. That is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/o9kKSY8Ici – tara (@StayBiebsTweet) March 31, 2020

‘Justin Bieber, I like what you have been doing with that show you did on YouTube. I really enjoyed that, because it was nice to see someone having the best time possible also having a hard time. And I felt that there was a real solidarity for the young people who passed … nobody goes through that like him, but we all had a little. I guess I was really grateful to see that side of him. I am really happy that he is happy. He seems very happy, "said the Spiderman actor at the time.

Obviously Justin was very happy that one of his favorites in Hollywood praised his work and they are now best friends!



