Jones knows: if the Premier League started from scratch, what would bettors bet on? The | Football news

City at 7/4 very popular while Liverpool had no friends; Toon bowed for the fall and the Spurs believed in the top four.





According to the bettors, Sergio Agüero could once again have this trophy in his hands at Manchester City

Manchester City to win the Premier League and Newcastle the courage call to be relegated; This is where punters would get their imaginary £ 50 if the season started from scratch tomorrow.

Last week I debuted as odds compiler, valuing key Premier League markets, only in the fantasy version, of course, in the event the Premier League is declared void and we start again tomorrow, from scratch, with the same teams, squads and managers.

£ 50 CHALLENGE! He was craving a buzz for gambling. So I have raised the price of four PL markets based on the empty season and we start from scratch tomorrow. Where's the value? How would you distribute your £ 50? Max four bets. Go on, I know you're bored … https: //t.co/BlcwvNPJep pic.twitter.com/EPAklemefq – Lewis Jones (@_LJones_) March 30, 2020

He was asking for a compromise from the masses and I gave him a fictitious £ 50 to spend; this was a good barometer to see how high the boredom levels are. Would people get involved? Judging from the answer, I think it's clear that the levels of boredom are more dramatic than was feared, as the article generated a lot of reaction.

So what did we learn? What odds did you run to the counter of my bookmakers? What prices did I go wrong? Here are the most popular bets submitted by those who got in touch.

Manchester City to win Premier League at 7/4

Judging from the public reaction, my decision to offer 7/4 over City and 4/6 in Liverpool severely underestimated Pep Guardiola's side, as many would actually have City as market favorites despite working tough behind the fugitive Reds this season.

Newcastle will be relegated to 9/4

The Premier League relegation market was relatively simple to price up with the last three from Norwich (4/6), Aston Villa (5/4) and Bournemouth (13/8) taking the top three spots in the market. The counter odds offer offered on Villa generated a lot of interest, but without a doubt the most popular price was 9/4 on Newcastle suffering the drop with its underperforming metrics seen as one reason why those odds offered some juice.

For what it's worth, I fully agree that the Toons are likely to be struggling next season, but I thought the prices offered were low enough when in fact it could have gone down.

Tottenham top 4 ends 11/4

It seems that faith in José Mourinho is still strong, as 9/11 on the Spurs causing the top four to tempt many, perhaps he had underestimated the impact Harry Kane would have on his chances. There was no candidate for Leicester, suggesting the consensus is that Brendan Rodgers' side is unlikely to build on his impressive performances with more action seen at Arsenal, which at 7/2 certainly pricked the ears of some gamblers. .

Marcus Rashford to finish top scorer on 1/20

Was this a Manchester United online bias or a genuine interest in the striker to finish at the top of the charts? Hard to say But undoubtedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed great confidence in Rashford and, with the improvement expected from United next season, perhaps 20/1 seems too generous?