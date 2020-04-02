John Mellencamp Romancing Beauty Guru Nurse Jamie months after parting ways with Meg Ryan

%MINIFYHTML603c848548bd6833f8cd8f8dbbc1406211% %MINIFYHTML603c848548bd6833f8cd8f8dbbc1406212%

It is said that the creator of hits of 'Jack and Diane', who ended the engagement with the actress of 'Sleepless in Seattle'. in 2019, he is & # 39; very happy & # 39; along with famous skincare expert Jamie Sue Sherrill.

John Mellencamp has found love once again. Months after calling, he ends up with his ex-fiancée Meg Ryan"Jack and Diane" singer is reportedly dating celebrity fur expert Jamie Sue Sherrill, known as Nurse Jamie.

The 68-year-old musician and his new flame have reportedly been "dating since the beginning of the year." A source told E! News: "They are really happy together." The source also mentioned that the couple rumored "is from the same small town in southern Indiana."

Before their relationship made the headlines, Mellencamp and Sherrill seemed to have visited the Evil by the Needle tattoo parlor in Bloomington, Indiana together. A tattoo artist in the store allegedly posted a photo of "R.O.C.K. in the US." on Facebook in February with a caption that read: "Today I tattooed Jamie sue sherrill and she brought John Mellencamp with her as support."

Reports of Mellencamp's new romance came months after he and Ryan ended their on-off relationship. The two started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2018, he admitted, at the time, he was in no rush to marry the "Hurts So Good" singer.

"Yes, I'm going to get married sometime," Ryan told InStyle magazine in an interview in August 2019, adding that his "commitment is a state of grace." The following months, she was seen dating without her engagement ring before the words that she and Mellencamp finally broke up came out.

"Meg finished it. It was exhausting for her to deal with her," a source told E! News about the division. "There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. She is for the best and she can focus on herself for a while. She worries about John, but it was time for her to move on. She knows it took the right decision and he's happy. "