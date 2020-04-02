John Mayer on his parody of Ariana Grande-Gal Gadot Imagine

Imagine that!

On Wednesday, John Mayer United Andy Cohen, who recently announced that he has recovered from the coronavirus, for a home version of Watch what happens live and he met his old friend through video chat.

While answering questions from fans, the "New Light,quot; singer was asked to provide more context for his parody of Gal Gadotthe star-studded "Imagine,quot; video, where he hilariously edited and sang the lyrics for Ariana Grandethe song "Imagine,quot; instead of John Lennonhe's on his instagram live show Current mood, and explained the joyous nature behind this.

Curious to know the reactions he had received from the video, Andy asked John if he had heard from Gal or Ariana since he posted his video. "I did not hear from Gal Gadot," he replied. "I heard from Ariana. I wanted to make sure she wasn't making fun of her and I'm really not making fun of anyone in that video."

Desiring to convey that it was not intended to harm his parody, John explained, "I think if someone comes up to you with a tool to try to help you, but it's not exactly the right tool for the job, they still tried to help you."