John Mayer on his parody of Ariana Grande-Gal Gadot Imagine

Imagine that!
On Wednesday, John Mayer United Andy Cohen, who recently announced that he has recovered from the coronavirus, for a home version of Watch what happens live and he met his old friend through video chat.
While answering questions from fans, the "New Light,quot; singer was asked to provide more context for his parody of Gal Gadotthe star-studded "Imagine,quot; video, where he hilariously edited and sang the lyrics for Ariana Grandethe song "Imagine,quot; instead of John Lennonhe's on his instagram live show Current mood, and explained the joyous nature behind this.
Curious to know the reactions he had received from the video, Andy asked John if he had heard from Gal or Ariana since he posted his video. "I did not hear from Gal Gadot," he replied. "I heard from Ariana. I wanted to make sure she wasn't making fun of her and I'm really not making fun of anyone in that video."
Desiring to convey that it was not intended to harm his parody, John explained, "I think if someone comes up to you with a tool to try to help you, but it's not exactly the right tool for the job, they still tried to help you."
"So I'm just looking for opportunities to make people laugh right now," shared the Grammy winner. "I think when there is conflict … I'm not here to make scathing comments about other celebrities or people I know. I think silly songs are fun."
Still on the subject of song creation, John spoke about how his songwriting process has changed while distancing himself socially. "I learned something about myself when it all started," he started. "When I went looking for a guitar and started playing, I couldn't get to the same place I've always been in for 30 years. And I learned that my guitar and my musical mastery come from joy and as we try to find There are new pockets of joy in this, which is very difficult but I feel like people are doing it in some places, I'm starting to find where I can play music from. "
He added: "And sometimes I go to pick up my guitar and say:" I don't know what to do. I don't know how to light a spark. "And only in the last few days that I have."
Continuing, the duo played a rapid-fire Q,amp;A where Andy asked John questions about music. Starting with when he attended his first concert, the Bravo Star was curious to hear John's favorite advice from his fellow musicians.
"Oh!" John exclaimed. "Elton John He told me, in 2002 when I was going through my first type of public relationship, he said: ‘Welcome to the world of nonsense, my love. You have arrived. " Regarding the cruelest criticism he ever received from a fellow artist, John replied: "The cruelest criticism … someone, a legend, once told me: 'You know, you don't have to try, be so funny all the time ". And then he really tried to be fun with what we were doing. "
When it comes to his own song catalog, John admitted that complicated tracks like "Heartbreak Warfare,quot; are not his favorites to play live, but he loves playing songs that can "fly,quot; like "Gravity,quot;.
See what other musical questions Andy had for John in the video above!
