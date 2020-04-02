John Mayer breaks his silence on Jessica Simpson's memory bomb

John Mayer is talking about Jessica Simpsonreveals new memories, Open book.
The 42-year-old artist appeared virtually on Watch what happens live Wednesday night to chat with your good friend, Andy Cohen. During the interview, Mayer first addressed the book during a "Never Have I Ever,quot; game. In his memoirs, Simpson made claims about his romance with Mayer, including that he was "obsessed,quot; with her "sexually and emotionally."
Addressing the memoirs, Mayer said, "I have heard of it. I have heard parts of it."
The "Gravity,quot; singer went on to point out, "But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee's big adventure Before the movie of his life is about to end at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie says, "I don't have to see it, Dottie, I lived it." And I think that's prophetic here. "
In her book, Simpson wrote that although they had an intense connection, she felt insecure about not being "smart enough,quot; for Mayer.
"I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him," Simpson shared. "He was so smart and treated the conversation as a friendly contest that he had to win."
Matt Baron / EIB / Shutterstock
As Simpson shared in his book, this feeling of insecurity led to drinking.
"My anxiety would increase and I would get another drink," he shares. "It was the beginning of my dependence on alcohol to mask my nerves."
In 2010, Mayer raised her eyebrows when she called Simpson "sexual napalm."
"Yeah, that girl is like crack to me. Sexually it was crazy," Mayer said. Playboy. "That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
In his book, Simpson wrote, "He thought that was what he wanted me to be called. I was embarrassed and ashamed that my grandmother would actually read it." Simpson also noted that Mayer's interview made it "easy,quot; to walk away from their relationship.
