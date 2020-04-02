John Mayer breaks his silence on Jessica Simpson's memory bomb

John Mayer is talking about Jessica Simpsonreveals new memories, Open book.

The 42-year-old artist appeared virtually on Watch what happens live Wednesday night to chat with your good friend, Andy Cohen. During the interview, Mayer first addressed the book during a "Never Have I Ever,quot; game. In his memoirs, Simpson made claims about his romance with Mayer, including that he was "obsessed,quot; with her "sexually and emotionally."

Addressing the memoirs, Mayer said, "I have heard of it. I have heard parts of it."

The "Gravity,quot; singer went on to point out, "But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee's big adventure Before the movie of his life is about to end at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie says, "I don't have to see it, Dottie, I lived it." And I think that's prophetic here. "