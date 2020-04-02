Johanna Konta talks to Hannah Wilkes about Wimbledon and Celebrity Great British Bake Off | Tennis news

















15:00



Hannah Wilkes catches up to Johanna Konta as they discuss a number of topics, including the cancellation of Wimbledon

Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes catches up to Johanna Konta as they discuss a number of issues, including canceling Wimbledon and how the coronavirus is affecting your own schedule and sport in 2020.

The British No 1 Konta has been at home like the rest of us in a moment of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist speaks exclusively to us on a number of topics, including cancellation of Wimbledon, work out at home, and there's a lighthearted talk about participating in the Celebrity Great British Bake Off.

The dachshund puppy of Konta & # 39; Bono & # 39; It also makes a special appearance.

