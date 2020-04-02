Joe Kennedy Takes Advantage of Fundraising Over Ed Markey

%MINIFYHTML67c90f418844d0c4e7877300685f953a11% %MINIFYHTML67c90f418844d0c4e7877300685f953a12%

Despite not actively raising funds for the past two weeks, Rep. Joe Kennedy III is taking advantage of his fundraising lead over Senator Ed Markey in the Massachusetts Senate primary race, according to figures from both campaigns.

In a memorandum Wednesday afternoon to supporters, Kennedy campaign manager Nick Clemons announced that they had raised $ 1.95 million during the first quarter of 2020 and had a total of $ 6.2 million.

Markey's campaign manager John Walsh told Boston.com in a statement Wednesday night that the incumbent senator had raised $ 1.2 million and had $ 4.4 million in cash at the end of the quarter, roughly the same amount as entered the year.

Both campaigns raised less money than they had during the previous quarter, which they attributed to the radical effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Kennedy had raised $ 2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; Markey had raised $ 1.4 million.

Campaigns must submit first-quarter reports to the Federal Electoral Commission by April 15.

Clemons said Wednesday that the Kennedy campaign was happy with the three-month journey, given the circumstances. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Massachusetts congressman had announced on March 13 that he would temporarily suspend campaign activities, including fundraising.

"We are proud of this number, given that we have not been actively fundraising since March 18: no events, no fundraising emails, no formal requests of any kind," Clemons wrote in the memo obtained by Boston.com, He added that the "vast majority,quot; of the funds were raised in January and February, before Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10 due to the outbreak.

That said, Clemons acknowledged that the campaign plans to start actively raising funds again around the second quarter.

"Don't expect to see a steady stream of urgent fundraising requests in your inbox; we intend to continue to use our platforms primarily to share COVID-19 information and resources," he wrote. “But we take our obligations to our staff and suppliers seriously. We need to cover paychecks, medical care and bills so that our team is in charge and also to maintain the infrastructure we need to win in September. "

Markey's campaign, which had continued to raise funds until the end of the month, noted that the senator had also been sidelined due to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in February. In a fundraising email Tuesday, the Malden native noted that both the coronavirus outbreak and the impeachment trial had resulted in the cancellation of some in-person fundraising events.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances he faces this quarter, including Ed Markey's duty during the impeachment in January and, most recently, the coronavirus outbreak, we are grateful to our supporters who continued to provide the resources necessary to carry out a robust grassroots campaign, "Walsh said.

The crippling pandemic has pushed both campaigns into a virtual drag, closing offices and postponing debate, as the two elected Democrats focused on addressing their serious economic and public health impacts. The two candidates have also been hosting live discussions on the coronavirus response and the Kennedy response. regular online broadcasts, With his family and high-profile guests, they have received national attention.

"This is our new normal," Clemons said, noting that the outbreak is not expected to diminish anytime soon (Kennedy himself has called for a national shelter order in place to mitigate its spread).

"We know we will need to resume some basic campaign activities in the coming weeks, but we are spending a lot of time and thinking about how we do it in a way that reflects Joe's deep belief that little else matters at the moment except to keep the People love security, "Clemons said." For the most part, we anticipate that this campaign will continue to closely resemble the past few weeks. "

Markey's campaign never stopped his political activity, but instead switched to remote work and "person-to-person,quot; organization, rather than large-scale events, in compliance with social distancing rules.

"It is only with a strong and committed democracy that we can mobilize to address the greatest challenges we face," he wrote in a Medium post last month.

Amid the pandemic, Walsh cited Markey's defense of increased cash aid payments for Americans and more protective gear for frontline doctors and nurses (which Kennedy has also supported). He also thanked the campaign organizers for their "incredible work,quot; during the "unprecedented public health crisis."

"They are working to ensure that Massachusetts voters are informed about the legislative work their senator is doing every day to deliver to the Commonwealth," said Walsh. “An informed electorate is important; now more than ever."

