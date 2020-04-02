Joe Exotic reveals who should play him in a "King Tiger,quot; movie, as he is isolated in a prison amid the COVID-19 outbreak

The public's obsession with the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It continues as it remains at the top of the streaming platform's trending list for more than a week after its launch. Now star Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) has revealed who he thinks should play him in a scripted biopic.

In an interview with Hollywood reporter, Tiger king Filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin said the dishonored zookeeper wants Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him if he makes a scripted film of his life story.

Lo-Fi Chats: Even Saff agrees @DavidSpade You should play Joe Exotic if they do the movie version of "Tiger King,quot;. See the full chat on our YouTube: https://t.co/mtnfI58r7T pic.twitter.com/mK4IXQHb6C – Lights out with David Spade (@LightsOut) March 28, 2020

"He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play it," said Chaiklin. "He doesn't refer to David Spade as David Spade, he refers to him as,quot; Joe Dirt. "

Of course, that was a reference to Spade's 2001 film that featured the comedian in a red mullet while playing the adorable "redneck,quot; character Joe Dirt. Ironically, Spade has been talking about Tiger king nonstop on his home "Lo-Fi Chat,quot; videos for his Comedy Central show Lights out with David Spade.

The comic has also interviewed many notable stars from Tiger king for their late-night talk show, which includes Jeff Lowe, John Finlay, Rick Kirkham, and Kelci Saffery. Spade has joked about playing the role of Joe Exotic, but he's not sure he can handle the character.

As fans know, Joe Exotic received a 22-year federal prison sentence after he was convicted of a murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Carole Baskin, in addition to other animal cruelty charges. Although he is aware of his massive fame right now, he still hasn't been able to watch Netflix's seven-part series because he's in prison.

Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage told Andy Cohen earlier this week that the Oklahoma big cat breeder can't watch the series because he's behind bars, but as soon as the series went down he started getting hundreds of emails and was "ecstatic,quot; about attention.

Passage also revealed that Exotic is in "COVID-19 isolation,quot; at a new facility because the previous prison he was in had cases of coronavirus. Passage added that Joe Exotic has not tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a great first step. https://t.co/wcwuVNCcaZ – dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Tiger king It has become so popular with celebrities who are at home during self-isolation. Dax Shepard tweeted, "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."

Edward Norton – who starred with Pitt in Fight club – Shepard's tweet replied, writing that he needed to "step aside,quot;. Norton told Shepard that he was "too young and fond,quot; for the role, to which Shepard jokingly replied that "he would become a machinist,quot; for this role. In 2004 Christian Bale was almost unrecognizable after throwing an incredible amount of weight at him. The Machinist. For another notable role, Justin Long believes comedian Jim Gaffigan would be perfect as Doc Antle.

Ad

There is actually a limited series of Hulu in the works on the life of Joe Exotic, and on Saturday Night Live & # 39; s Kate McKinnon has already signed up to play the role of Carole Baskin, but no other news has been announced for the series.



Post views:

0 0