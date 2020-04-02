Joe Biden predicts the delay of the Democratic convention until August – Up News Info

Future Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he believes his party's naming convention will have to be delayed from July to August due to the threat of the coronavirus. "It will depend on what kind of action is taken between now and mid-summer to change this curve," Biden said in an interview Wednesday with ABC comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

“I doubt that the Democratic convention can be held in early July, in mid-July. I think it will move to August. … You just have to be prepared for the alternative, and the alternative: we don't know what it will be. "Those comments are the furthest Biden has gone in predicting a delay to the convention, which would mark the start of the campaign. General Election. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to look closely at whether they can move forward as planned with their summer conventions. Democrats are slated to meet July 13-16 in Milwaukee. Republicans plan to meet 24. through August 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In an interview earlier this week with MSNBC, Biden said a normal convention is "hard to imagine,quot; at that time. But the former vice president also noted in "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,quot; that Democrats "have more time,quot; to work things out as party officials consider contingencies that could range from a direct delay to making parts of the process be virtual so not many people attend.

"We were able to do it in the midst of a Civil War until World War II, have Democratic and Republican primary and electoral conventions and elections, and still have public safety," Biden said on MSNBC. "We can do both."

Republicans, meanwhile, are confident that they can carry out their convention on schedule, but party president Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility that the pandemic could override Republican plans.

Neither Democratic nor Republican leaders want to sacrifice the momentum that can result from an enthusiastic convention meeting. President Donald Trump thrives on large protests and has obviously lost that part of his routine in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, reluctantly turning the Rose Garden and White House meeting room into substitutes. A traditional convention, with a nationally televised nomination acceptance speech, could be even more important to Biden, who has recently been relegated to remote television interviews from his home in Delaware, unable to attract the attention that an acting president orders.

Authorities of the Milwaukee-based National Democratic Committee are exploring various options if the social distancing recommendations remain in place in the summer months. Convention CEO Joe Solmonese has not publicly detailed any details, promising only that "we will balance the protection of the health and well-being of convention-goers and our host city with our responsibility to offer this historic and critical occasion,quot; .

Democrats originally scheduled their convention before the Summer Olympics. But international games have been postponed until 2021, opening several weeks on the summer television calendar if they logistically achieve a delay. Tradition dictates that Democrats, as a party out of power, hold their convention first.

Solmonese and his aides are expected to present party president Tom Pérez with options in the coming weeks. But the long-running Democratic nomination contest could complicate what will happen next. Biden has a prohibitive delegate leadership that makes him the potential candidate, but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders remains in the race and insists he has a "narrow,quot; path to the nomination.

With many states delaying their primaries, Sanders could prevent Biden from accumulating the required majority of delegates until the end of June, just a few weeks before the current convention dates.

In a typical election, a convention effectively belongs to the nominee, so Pérez would be reluctant to make substantial changes to the model without the candidate's approval. But he also knows Sanders supporters who still mistrust DNC's leadership after the bitter 2016 nomination fight Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton.

The bottom line, Biden said, is that "we should listen to scientists,quot; and that the 2020 elections, from conventions to voting methods, "may have to be different."

Republicans do not face the party's internal uncertainty, although they still have to weigh the same public health scenarios.

McDaniel, the RNC president, said she believes "we should be out of this,quot; in late August. In an interview, he said Republicans have already raised the money necessary for the convention and have hired and established staff.

"We are ready to go," he said. "This is not something that is going to stop us."

Still, he added a caveat: "Obviously, science will dictate it."

Meanwhile, other aspects of the presidential campaign continue unabated by the pandemic.

America First Action PAC, a Republican super-political action committee supporting Trump's re-election, announced a $ 10 million ad purchase that will begin in mid-April and continue throughout May in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Digital, television and direct mail investment is the PAC's first expense against Biden, and it occurs in key markets in the three states that provided Trump with the margin of his Electoral College in 2016.

Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PAC, responded by adding $ 1 million to existing ad purchases in that crucial trio of states.