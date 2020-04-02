Jockey Club donates 10,000 tickets to the NHS in 2021 | Racing News

The Jockey Club has announced that it will donate 10,000 tickets to the NHS and the social care sector in Merseyside for the first day of the Great Randox 2021 National Festival of Health in Aintree.

The day will also be renamed Liverpool NHS Day in honor of dedicated NHS staff and volunteers throughout Merseyside who work to care for COVID-19 patients.

The Jockey Club will ensure that professional caregivers in the welfare sector also benefit from the initiative.

This year's national meeting was canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, with races in Britain on hold until at least the end of April.

Dickon White, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said: "We are delighted to donate 10,000 tickets to the NHS and professional caregivers across Merseyside. We are also proud to rename the first day of 2021 Randox Health Grand National as Liverpool NHS Day. in recognition of the amazing NHS staff and volunteers.

"We understand how hard the NHS and professional caregivers are working right now and this is our way of showing our gratitude.

"The process and distribution of the ticket will begin early next year and we will work with relevant organizations to ensure that those who should benefit from the initiative are included."

Jan Ledward, CEO of the NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group, the organization that plans NHS care for the city, said: "In all of local health and care, staff are working tirelessly to keep services running and provide people the care they need, often in the face of significant challenges.

"Whether in general medicine practices, hospitals, community and mental health services, care homes, social care, or in many other areas that make up our local system, the teams are demonstrating incredible resilience and dedication. We are delighted to see this huge effort recognized. "