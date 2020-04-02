Jimmy Fallon's wife reveals how he melted his heart the first time

%MINIFYHTMLe8201aa3e4cc07988da9afbf6aaee99f11% %MINIFYHTMLe8201aa3e4cc07988da9afbf6aaee99f12%

In the home edition of & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the television presenter and his production wife, Nancy Juvonen, talk about their love story more than 10 years after they were married.

Jimmy FallonThe wife is taking a trip down memory lane. Making an appearance in the "Ask the Fallons" segment of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition ", Nancy Juvonen discussed her love story with her TV host, recounting the moment he melted her heart

In the episode on Tuesday, March 31, the 52-year-old producer began her story by counting the time she accompanied a close friend. drew Barrymore to the set of "Saturday night live"She shared," I sneaked up, and suddenly Jimmy said, 'Hi, Nancy! You are Nancy Hello, it is a pleasure to meet you, welcome! "

Pointing out that she "had no real reason to be there", the "How to be single"The producer admitted how the comedian's gesture impressed her." And I felt so hugged and cold, like, Thank you! Thanks for welcoming me. This is so nice, it's so intimidating (here), "he said.

The two later met again during the filming of Jimmy and Drew's 2005 romantic film "Passing feverNancy recalled, "So I had that thought from years before, as I entered. But then, on the set (from & # 39; Fever Pitch & # 39;), we were in place and that really creates this camping feeling for everyone. And he was very friendly, fun and welcoming, and he loved the music. "

However, the mother of two said she "really fell in love" with her future husband "when (co-producer) Bradley Thomas' children came on set." She said, "He has a girl named Lucy and a boy named Charlie. I played with Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie, he really played, really with that, like they were coming to visit us. So, I think that's when my heart melted even plus ".

"I remember those kids, they were so cute," Jimmy chimed in. In response, Nancy added: "They are now as teenagers, or probably in college."

For his part, Jimmy told the story of how he "first experienced the magic of Nancy Juvonen." Recalling the moment she arrived on set wearing white pants, a pink sweater, and a green backpack, as well as her blonde hair and white teeth, she said, "You just stood out in this gray (background), almost like a painting. You You stood out like a neon … and I said, 'Wow,' Yeah, you just stayed. And you were so funny, we had a lot of fun in that (set), didn't you? "

Then Nancy explained that "they had to flirt, hang out, and get to know each other without having to go on a date or anything like that" for "months." He added that they just had to "be friends and have crushes, which is very difficult and fun. You shouldn't limit yourself to just high school."

The couple met once more in London, where they said, "Hey, I miss you. I want to date you." They then started dating and got married in December 2007. Since then they have shared two daughters together, Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5.