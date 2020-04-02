Jimmy Fallon's FaceTime call with Lady Gaga didn't go as planned

Lady Gaga have great news … more or less.
On Wednesday, the "Stupid Love,quot; singer joined Jimmy Fallon for a home version of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon And her FaceTime call with the nightly host didn't go as planned.
Before connecting with Jimmy, he told viewers that Gaga shared with him that she would make a big announcement on the show. Excited to learn more and consult with her, he FaceTimed the A star has been born actress, only to find Gaga unusually stunned on the other end.
"I can't, Jimmy," said Gaga. "I can't speak right now. I'm so sorry. It's just a really weird moment, right? Hello? Jimmy? Can't I see you? Am I on TV?"
Confused, Jimmy calmly tried to navigate the situation and get more answers from Gaga, but was interrupted by a loud sound from him. "Hey guys, can you delay that call for a minute," said the "Bad Romance,quot; singer.
Still on the line, Jimmy asked, "There's something you're working on, really big, (it's going to help) people right now …" Unfortunately, Gaga couldn't say what the news was. She replied, "I can't, I can't, I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still working out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make."
Happy to accommodate the Grammy winner's busy schedule, Jimmy offered to call back in 10 minutes. To her surprise, Gaga had a different time frame in mind. "Can you call me? Can you call me on Friday?" he proposed, to which Jimmy replied, "Can I call you on Friday? It's uh, yeah. It's Wednesday." Before the end of the call, Gaga was able to give Jimmy a small clue about what he has in the works: "It's for COVID-19."
After hanging up the phone, Jimmy updated viewers on what happened and announced that the news would arrive on Friday. But just as she declared Friday as the new date, Gaga called back with some more disturbing news.
"Hi, sorry," she said, now wearing her glasses upside down and looking distressed. "Can we move our time? Yes, we can do it on Monday. I promise we will do it on Monday." Before Jimmy could speak, his phone rang again. "Oh dear," he exclaimed. "You are the busiest person."
Consider our calendars reserved for Monday! While Gaga didn't offer Jimmy much information about what's to come, we can't help but hope it's related to music. Last week, he went to social media to announce that he was delaying his next album. Chromatic in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and it will soon share its new release date. In her message, she also revealed that she was scheduled to do a surprise performance at this year's Coachella, which was postponed until October.
