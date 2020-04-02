Jimmy Fallon's FaceTime call with Lady Gaga didn't go as planned

Lady Gaga have great news … more or less.

On Wednesday, the "Stupid Love,quot; singer joined Jimmy Fallon for a home version of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon And her FaceTime call with the nightly host didn't go as planned.

%MINIFYHTML8e9c14d3f07851755d7e59190d9eb8b711% %MINIFYHTML8e9c14d3f07851755d7e59190d9eb8b712%

Before connecting with Jimmy, he told viewers that Gaga shared with him that she would make a big announcement on the show. Excited to learn more and consult with her, he FaceTimed the A star has been born actress, only to find Gaga unusually stunned on the other end.

"I can't, Jimmy," said Gaga. "I can't speak right now. I'm so sorry. It's just a really weird moment, right? Hello? Jimmy? Can't I see you? Am I on TV?"

Confused, Jimmy calmly tried to navigate the situation and get more answers from Gaga, but was interrupted by a loud sound from him. "Hey guys, can you delay that call for a minute," said the "Bad Romance,quot; singer.