Jim Edmonds tests positive for coronavirus, does not take it lightly despite being "symptom free"

The former St. Louis Cardinals player urges everyone not to "take this light" and adds, "If you don't feel well, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe."

Jim Edmonds is the latest celebrity to contract Coronavirus. The retired Major League Baseball center fielder confirmed on Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, April 1, that he tested positive for the virus after being hospitalized four days ago.

"I appreciate everyone who has said good wishes," said the 49-year-old man in a video. "I had a positive result for pneumonia and a positive result for the virus."

Although she was admitted to the hospital for symptoms that she believed were related to the coronavirus, her ex-husband Meghan King Edmonds He revealed that he has had no symptoms since Wednesday. "Now I'm completely symptom-free and I'm doing very well, so I should have had it for a while before getting tested," he shared.

The former St. Louis Cardinals player continued, "Thank God I quarantined and listened to what everyone was saying and kept our curve in our flat house. I'm really good and happy to be symptom free and feel great."

Despite that, he urged everyone not to "take this easy. If you don't feel well, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe. That's what happened to me, they didn't want to put me on I tried and I forced them to take me to the emergency room and down and behold, pneumonia and the virus. "

"So don't take it lightly. Take care of yourself. There is no medicine, there is nothing else to rest and that is all I have been doing," he added. Concluding his video, Jim thanked everyone "who have said good wishes and wished me well. All of you, thank you very much again. I hope everyone is well."

This comes after Jim accused Meghan of taking her children to California without telling him. However, a representative for Meghan insisted on the site Sunday, March 29, that the 35-year-old star had legal approval to take the children to California from Missouri on "a pre-approved trip, signed by the guardian ad litem."