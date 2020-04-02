Jim Edmonds reveals he tested positive for COVID-19, but is now "symptom free,quot;

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Jim Edmonds, the separated husband of Royal Orange County Housewives Alum, Meghan King Edmonds, has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 when she was in the emergency room last weekend. But now, he says he has no symptoms and feels better.

Edmonds turned to his Instagram story on Wednesday to tell fans that he tested positive for both pneumonia and coronavirus. After feeling "super sick,quot; and arriving at the hospital, he says he is now "very well."

Former Cardinals slugger Jim Edmonds says he tested positive for COVID 19 and is now symptom free. pic.twitter.com/KbTGKY8nFl – Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) April 2, 2020

"I appreciated everyone who said good wishes," said the 49-year-old MLB star. “I did a positive pneumonia test and got a positive result for the virus. I must have had it for a while before getting tested. Thank goodness I quarantined and listened to what everyone was saying and kept our curve in our flat house. ”

Edmonds, who is the father of five children, also revealed that one of his daughters has been tested for COVID-19, and they are awaiting the results of that test. As of now, Edmonds says the daughter who was examined has no symptoms. Edmonds insisted that his family was doing "really well,quot; and that he was cleaning his garage and losing his mind. However, Edmonds says that, to be fair, he is happy to feel better and well.

He added some advice for his fans, saying that if they don't feel well and can't breathe, they should go to the doctor or the emergency room because "that's what happened to me." Edmonds urged his followers "not to take this lightly."

Jim Edmonds was a different breed 🔥pic.twitter.com/xUtJIsxgVA – ShitBallPlayersSay (@baseballshit) March 31, 2020

The Fox Sports Midwest announcer explained that the hospital staff did not want to examine him, but forced them to take him to the emergency room. It turned out that he had pneumonia and COVID-19, but there is no medicine. Instead, he recovered with "nothing but rest."

Jim Edmonds posted a photo over the weekend from the hospital showing him wearing a hospital mask and receiving oxygen. He said he held on as long as he could and thought he was strong enough to get through. But, "the virus is not a joke."

Edmonds' estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds says she will stay with the three children she shares with Jim, Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 21 months, with her until the end of the COVID pandemic. -19.

"On the recommendation of our pediatrician, we have decided that our children will stay where they were when all this was safer at home," Meghan said on March 24 through her Instagram story. "He was with me, so they will stay with me until this happens. Stay safe, guys."



