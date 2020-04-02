Jim Edmonds, former Angels star, diagnosed with COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jim Edmonds announced Wednesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The retired player posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday stating that he is now "symptom free."

"I had a positive result for pneumonia and a positive result for the virus," said Edmonds. "Now I'm completely symptom-free and I'm fine, so I must have had it for a while."

Edmonds also said that her daughter is being examined and is waiting for results, but so far she has no symptoms.

Edmonds played for the Angels from 1993 to 1999. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training in 2000, stayed with them for the 2007 season, and was a member of their 2006 World Series championship team.

Edmonds played for the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs in 2008 and the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 after staying out of the 2009 season.

Edmonds received the Gold Glove eight times, the first two with the Angels. He was selected for the All-Star Game four times, once with the Angels.

Edmonds is now an announcer with the Cardinals.

