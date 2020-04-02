Jets coach Paul Maurice sees NHL season hiatus on the rise: healthy playoff hockey

%MINIFYHTML6e643578d45faa0c2592c21697d5c40e11% %MINIFYHTML6e643578d45faa0c2592c21697d5c40e12%

There have been unprecedented responses in the sports world to the unprecedented situation you are currently experiencing. Hockey has not been the exception.

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to escalate in North America, several minor and minor leagues canceled the rest of their seasons, including the playoffs, and the NHL halted its regular season on March 12. Given that the teams still have between 11 and 14 games remaining on their schedules, the league has given no guidance on how it will handle things in the future.

However, there is an unprecedented event that NHL fans might end up appreciating when this is all over. If the season resumes in time for the 2020 Stanley Cup Final to be held, and that is still a big problem, we could be seeing a healthy hockey playoff for the first time.

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice discussed the possibility Thursday in a Video interview published on the team's Twitter account .

"The positive thing about this is that when the break is over, you will have a chance to see something you have never seen before, and that is healthy playoff hockey," he said. "On my list at the end of the injury game, you have eight to 13 guys who played that night who are dealing with something."

Those numbers aren't exactly a surprise. Playing through injury has always been a part of the game, and the playoffs often turn into a battle of attrition. Most players aren't even close to 100 percent that late in the season, but good luck convincing them to stay away from the ice with so much at stake.

It's easy to forget given that unreported injuries tend to be in the NHL, and it raises the question of how different the playoffs would be with teams that have had time to rest and recover.

It would definitely allow teams to be much closer to full strength than they normally are at the start of the postseason. Depending on what the schedule is this year, even stars like Steven Stamkos of the Lightning and Chris Kreider of the Rangers could return in time for the postseason, not to mention dozens of other top players whose injuries have not been made public. . Fans want to see the best players on the ice, not on the sidelines, and that's something the season break could help provide.

While hopefully full-strength teams will play hockey better, there is also the matter of rust built up after several weeks off the rink, but Maurice doesn't see that as a problem.

"It won't take long for these guys to refocus," he said. "I think they are good enough now to maintain their proper conditioning. I don't think anyone will take a break, they will stay very, very fit, so I'm not sure when it will be, but when we come back you will see healthy, fit and very intense ".

Of course, it all depends on whether the NHL decides to resume play this season. Hockey still seems a long way from coming back, but we could enjoy quite a show if it does.