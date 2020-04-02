Jesse Eisenberg reveals he's been socially estranged in an RV

Jesse Eisenberg is living in a society distancing network now.
As you catch up on Conan O & # 39; Brien by video chat during the Wednesday night episode of ConanThe actor revealed that he and his family had distanced themselves socially in an RV. Made as a precautionary measure to avoid air travel, Jesse, who was reporting live from Kansas, shared that the Eisenberg gang was heading from California to Indiana.
"I was in Los Angeles for work and then this happened and we tried to go back to Indiana, where we live, and we rented a mobile home so we could isolate ourselves but also go home," he explained to Conan. who joked it seemed The social network The star was in a bunker.
"We are trying to return to Indiana to help out at my mother-in-law's domestic violence shelter, who is losing her volunteers because her volunteers are college students," Jesse continued. "So we are trying to go back to help, and we feel totally helpless."
Since Jesse was in an RV, his Wi-Fi was understandably a little "incomplete," as Conan put it. Waiting Zombieland To finish talking, the nightly host informed him that he was interrupting and joking, "I think it's a compelling television … It seems like I'm talking to an astronaut in 1962."
Curious to learn more, Conan asked Jesse to detail how he has been living in a motorhome. "It is 99.9% perfect," he said. "So this is a car and a house, so, like, a million things can go wrong. And if you've ever owned a car or a house, they often do. This is both."
Without holding anything back, Jesse continued: "And there is … something really wrong with all of this, which is the valve for human waste, it's the only thing that doesn't work well."
Fortunately for the Eisenberg family, Jesse is great in a crisis. But he admitted that that doesn't necessarily mean he possesses the skill set to repair the valve malfunction.
"If something goes wrong, I'm helpful and I immediately relax and all my normal fantasy worries go away," he said. "And I realize that my life is, like … completely consumed by the worries that I invent and that have no relation to the world."
Watch Jesse share his VR problems with Conan in the funny video above!
