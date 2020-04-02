Jesse Eisenberg reveals he's been socially estranged in an RV

Jesse Eisenberg is living in a society distancing network now.

As you catch up on Conan O & # 39; Brien by video chat during the Wednesday night episode of ConanThe actor revealed that he and his family had distanced themselves socially in an RV. Made as a precautionary measure to avoid air travel, Jesse, who was reporting live from Kansas, shared that the Eisenberg gang was heading from California to Indiana.

"I was in Los Angeles for work and then this happened and we tried to go back to Indiana, where we live, and we rented a mobile home so we could isolate ourselves but also go home," he explained to Conan. who joked it seemed The social network The star was in a bunker.

"We are trying to return to Indiana to help out at my mother-in-law's domestic violence shelter, who is losing her volunteers because her volunteers are college students," Jesse continued. "So we are trying to go back to help, and we feel totally helpless."