Jennifer Lawrence encourages voting at home amid a coronavirus pandemic

Thanking the emergency services and health workers who risk their lives to fight COVID-19, the & # 39; X-Men & # 39; actress It reminds Americans that they still have a choice to come.

Jennifer Lawrence is showing support for healthcare workers while encouraging people to vote from home amid the coronavirus crisis in a new public service announcement.

The 29-year-old appeared in a video for the RepresentUs organization that she shared on Twitter on Wednesday (April 1) in an attempt to convince viewers to continue practicing social distancing, but making sure they send in their ballot for the primaries. this year before the presidency. choice.

"First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and my most sincere thanks to the emergency services and health workers, who risk their health every day," he said in the video. "The best thing we can do to stop the spread of this virus is to stay home."

He added: "But we still have an election with millions of Americans who have not yet voted in the 2020 primaries."

"The Hunger GamesStar then directed fans to the company's website where they can submit their decision and nominated friend. Amy Schumer to help her promote the message.

"We need to be able to vote without getting sick," he added. "I call @amyschumer to represent. Us / VoteAtHome mail your ballot, call your senator to support Vote at Home and tag 3 friends."