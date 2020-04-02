Jennifer Aydin reveals that RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice and her former Joe are "best friends,quot; after separation

Teresa and Joe Giudice may no longer be a married couple, but that doesn't mean they are on bad terms. In fact, according to Jennifer Aydin, exes are still best friends!

The co-star of Teresa & # 39; s Real Housewives of New Jersey spoke about their relationship during a new interview, saying that even despite the physical distance between them, they still keep in touch and are very communicative.

As you may know, Joe currently lives in Italy due to his problems with the law, pending a final decision in his deportation case.

But although at this point, it seems increasingly unlikely that she will be allowed to return to the United States, at least her daughters can be sure that their parents will always stay in touch.

Jennifer said during her interview with HollywoodLife that "she is not going to worry about Joe and especially Joe will worry about Joe." Joe seems to be in a good mood and they really have a great relationship. I mean when they speak they speak like best friends. As if nothing had changed. It's really good.

The cookbook author also talked about the type of man who would love to see her co-star dating now that she is single and ready to mix.

‘I think it will take her time to be respectful to her daughters, you know, because it will take them a minute to realize that their parents are no longer together. That's the furthest thing from Teresa's mind right now is going out. But of course I would love to see her happy in the future and I think it is a possibility for her. But she's been married for so long, so I'm going to try to tell her to just relax for a minute, let it sink in and enjoy being single and not having to answer to anyone, "Jennifer shared with the same site.



