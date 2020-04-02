Jeffree Star fights Mason Disick after being called & # 39; AF spoiled & # 39;

Instagram

Myleeza Mingo, who is known to be a staunch fan of the Kardashian clan, learns of Jeffree's response and criticizes the YouTuber for fighting with a 10-year-old boy.

Jeffree star I will not let anyone speak ill of him. The beauty blogger didn't even forgive Kourtney KardashianThe 10-year-old son Mason Disick, after the latter called him "spoiled FA".

Mason spoke about Jeffree during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 1 with Addison Rae, with whom she previously collaborated on TikTok. During the live broadcast, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"said the 34-year-old YouTube star," Jeffree Star is like spoiled AF. "Then he added," James is very kind, "apparently referring to James Charles.

Jeffree was somehow aware of the comments and immediately responded on his Twitter account. Going to fetch Mason, Jeffree tweeted, "I had $ 500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he's mistaken for his own privilege versus my own privilege."

Referring to Scott Disickhe continued, "I hope his father can educate him soon!"

Fans also found Jeffree's action to be petty. "He was casting a shadow on a 10-year-old boy …" said an Instagram user. "I am not arguing with a 10-year-old boy who is just a clown," added another.

Fans also found Jeffree's action to be petty. "He was casting a shadow on a 10-year-old boy …" said an Instagram user. "I am not arguing with a 10-year-old boy who is just a clown," added another.

Others thought that Mason had to be ready to accept the consequences of what he said. "I don't mean to say that I'm with Jeffree in this case, but if he's old enough to speak that, he's also old enough to get some shouting," wrote one user. Meanwhile, someone thought that "Mason is about to screw Kardashian's connections and relationships as he ages hahaha … BC probably has no discipline in his life … it doesn't seem like Kim's kids are a problem though "

Kourtney previously deleted Mason's Instagram account after he spilled tea on Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II)Noting that he is too young for Instagram. It remains to be seen how Mason returned to the site.