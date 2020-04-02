Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio donate more to food funds COVID-19 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf0c89d86c06c48c9c2da0052f047fc4011% %MINIFYHTMLf0c89d86c06c48c9c2da0052f047fc4012%

UPDATED with Bezos' donation: Amazon's Jeff Bezos has pledged to donate $ 100 million and Oprah Winfrey $ 1 million to support those facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bezos' donation to Feeding America is the largest individual gift in the history of the charity.

"Even in normal times, food insecurity in American households is a major problem, and COVID-19 is unfortunately amplifying that stress significantly," Bezos said in announcing the donation to the Chicago-based organization. "Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time."

Winfrey's donation to support the launch of the United States Food Fund adds to another $ 9 million that she is donating to other food causes, an incredibly generous commitment for one person.

Related story Jeff Bezos praises Amazon staff who continue to work for the coronavirus "life service"; Supports "few" orders of masks fulfilled

EARLIER: Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple, and the Ford Foundation have helped launch the United States Food Fund with $ 12 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative will be sponsored by the GoFundMe social fundraising platform and will benefit World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Earlier this week, Oprah Winfrey discussed the launch of the initiative with chef José Andrés and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot in the Apple TV + series. Oprah Talks COVID-19.

According to the announcement, the United States Food Fund will address the issue of access to food in the US. USA And it will provide financial assistance to both organizations to advance their missions to feed the country's most vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19, including children who depend on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing disruptions. work.

Andrés founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 and has since been at the forefront of urgent food delivery to people in need following natural and man-made disasters around the world. WCK began its COVID-19 relief efforts by deploying its food rescue workers to distribute fresh meals to quarantined cruise ship passengers, and has since expanded this mission to feed vulnerable communities and front-line medical professionals through from mobile distributions, restaurant partners and more.

"In times of need, a plate of food is vital food and a message of hope from the community, which matters to us and we are here to make sure that things improve tomorrow," said Andres. "Now more than ever, for our frontline heroes, our most vulnerable neighbors, and our jobless restaurant workers, WCK is ready to make sure food is part of the solution."

"On behalf of Feeding America, I would like to thank Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Tim Cook for their generosity and support, which will help our network of food banks to provide food and other resources to communities affected by this crisis," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America said. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 37 million people in this country did not have constant access to nutritious meals, including 11 million children and 5.5 million older people. These numbers are increasing rapidly, and it is critical that we come together as a nation to support our neighbors during this time of great need. "

Laurene Powell jobs

Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger relief organization, serving more than 40 million Americans annually through its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs with a presence in every community of the United States. Its COVID-19 Response Fund was launched to help member food banks have the capacity to secure the resources they need to continue their operations, while modifying their distribution methods in accordance with health and safety regulations during this time of greatest demand.

DiCaprio said: “Faced with this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feeding the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the front line, they deserve all our support. ”

Powell Jobs: “We are in the midst of a national emergency, and it is vital that we prioritize the most urgent needs. With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure Americans don't go hungry is of the utmost urgency. The United States Food Fund supports great programs that are ready to help with the crisis now. "

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “No one can be well if they are not well fed, and we can only overcome this crisis if we ensure that each person has the essentials they need to take care of themselves, their families and their vulnerable people in their lives. World Central Kitchen and Feeding America do a heroic job, and if there is any lesson in this time that we must spend separately, it is that we are stronger and more resistant when we support each other. "