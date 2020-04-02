Jazz veteran Ellis Marsalis Jr. succumbed to Coronavirus at 85

Son Branford Marsalis reveals that the New Orleans musician died of Covid-19 complications, as another son, Ellis Marsalis III, notes that he and his family were able to see him before his death.

Jazz veteran Ellis Marsalis Jr. He died on Wednesday April 1 after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The New Orleans musician was 85 years old when he died of complications from the Covid-19 virus, his son Branford Marsalis told the New York Times.

Ellis Marsalis III, another of the six sons of the late jazz patriarch, added to the Associated Press: "The pneumonia was what really caused his passing. But it was the pneumonia caused by Covid-19."

He added that he had driven from Baltimore to New Orleans on Sunday to be with his father, and that other family members had also seen him before his death.

After his death, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement: "Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talked about New Orleans jazz. He was a teacher, a father, and a icon, and the words are not enough to describe the art, joy and wonder that it showed the world. "

Marsalis had a long and successful career as a jazz pianist and composer, as well as becoming the first jazz instructor at the Center for Creative Arts in New Orleans. He then became the first president of the jazz studies program at the University of New Orleans, and he also passed on his love of music to his children, four of whom followed him into the music business.