Jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney passed away from Covid-19 complications

WENN / Derrick Salters

The death of the 59-year-old musician at the Paterson, NJ, hospital was made public by his fiancé Dawn Felice Jones, and confirmed by his publicist Lydia Liebman.

Up News Info –

Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney He has died at the age of 59 after contracting the coronavirus, Covid-19.

The musician, who was celebrated for his performances of Miles Davis& # 39; The job, died on Tuesday March 31, in a hospital in Paterson, New Jersey, where he had been admitted last week, his fiancé Dawn Felice Jones told National Public Radio of the United States.

%MINIFYHTML546b47c2f339bcb4a1eb72c756b54bfa11% %MINIFYHTML546b47c2f339bcb4a1eb72c756b54bfa12%

Confirming Roney's death for CNN, his publicist Lydia Liebman added: "I am saddened to confirm that legendary jazz trumpeter and legend Wallace Roney passed away due to complications from Covid-19 this morning just before noon."

"Working with Wallace was and will continue to be one of the greatest privileges of my life. It was an honor to represent him and be part of his musical world. I cannot even begin to express how much I will miss him and his music."

Born in 1960, Roney trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Howard University and the Berklee College of Music, and studied with Davis from 1985 until his death in 1991, performing alongside his mentor at the Montreux Jazz Festival shortly before his death.

He also won a Grammy in 1994 for the album "A Tribute to Miles", performing the parts of Davis together with the surviving members of the quintet.

Roney is survived by two children from his marriage to the deceased pianist Geri AllenBarbara and Wallace Jr.

The jazz icon is the last musician to die of the coronavirus, with the Afro-jazz legend. Manu Dibango, 86, passed away last week and country Joe Diffie61 and Arrows Leader Alan Merrill, 69, also lost their battle with the virus.