Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis Jr. dies at 85 after fighting COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Ellis Marsalis Jr., a jazz pianist whose talents and teachings spread from New Orleans around the world, died on April 1 after internal complications related to COVID-19. He was 85 years old.

Marsalis, who had just stopped working in January, was the patriarch of a musical clan of six children. “Pneumonia was what caused his death. But it was pneumonia caused by COVID-19, ”confirmed his son Ellis Marsalis III in an Associated Press telephone interview.

He said he drove from Baltimore on Sunday to be with his father, who was hospitalized Saturday in Louisiana, who was hit by the outbreak. Other family members also spent time with him.

Four of the six sons of the jazz patriarch are musicians: Wynton, a trumpeter, is America's foremost jazz spokesman as jazz art director at Lincoln Center in New York. Branford, saxophonist, directed the band The Tonight Show and toured with Sting. Delfeayo, a trombonist, is a leading producer and performer. And Jason, a percussionist, has made a name for himself and his band. Ellis III, who decided that music was not her performance, is a photographer and poet in Baltimore.

Ellis Marsalis, 1934-2020 It turned out the way I lived: embracing reality pic.twitter.com/sPyYUuBoIG – Wynton Marsalis (@wyntonmarsalis) April 2, 2020

"It turned out the way he lived: embracing reality," Wynton tweeted, along with photos of his father.

“My dad was a giant musician and teacher, but an even older father. He poured out everything he had to make us the best of what we could be, ”Branford said.

Branford's statement included a text he said he received from Harvard law professor David Wilkins: "We can all marvel at the boldness of a man who believed he could teach his black boys to be excellent in a world that denied that possibility, and then watch them continue to redefine what excellence means for all time. "

In a statement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said of the man who continued to act regularly until December: “Ellis Marsalis was a legend. It was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. He was a teacher, a father, and an icon, and words are not enough to describe the art, joy, and wonder he showed the world. "

Because Marsalis chose to stay in New Orleans for most of his career, his reputation was limited until his sons became famous and stood out, along with new recording contracts and performances by leading artists on television and touring.

"He was like the jazz coach. He put on his sweatshirt, blew his whistle and made these guys work, "said Nick Spitzer, American Routes presenter on public radio and professor of anthropology at Tulane University.

Marsalis's "family band,quot; rarely played together when the children were younger, but they toured in 2003 in a spin-off of a family celebration, which became a PBS special when the elderly Marsalis retired from teaching at the University of New Orleans (UNO).

Harry Connick Jr., one of his students at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, was a guest. He is one of the many now famous jazz musicians who passed through Marsalis' classrooms. Others include trumpeters Nicholas Payton and Terence Blanchard, saxophonists Donald Harrison and Victor Goines, and bassist Reginald Veal.

Marsalis was born in New Orleans, the son of a hotel operator where he met touring black musicians who couldn't stay in the segregated downtown hotels where they performed. He played the saxophone in high school; He also played the piano when he went to Dillard University.

Although New Orleans was immersed in traditional jazz, and rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll was the new sound in the 1950s, Marsalis preferred bebop and modern jazz.

Spitzer described Marsalis as a "modernist in a city of traditionalists."

“His great love was jazz a la bebop: he was a lover of Thelonious Monk and the idea that bebop was a music of freedom. But when he had to feed his family, he played R,amp;B and soul and rock and roll on Bourbon Street, "said Spitzer.

The musician's college quartet included drummer Ed Blackwell, clarinet player Alvin Batiste, and saxophonist Harold Battiste, all playing modern music.

Ornette Coleman was in town at the time. In 1956, when Coleman headed to California, Marsalis and the others left, but after a few months Marsalis returned home. He told the New Orleans Times-Picayune years later, when he and Coleman were old, that he never figured out what a pianist could do behind Coleman's jazz freeform.

Back in New Orleans, Marsalis joined the Marine Corps and was assigned to accompany soloists on the service's weekly television shows on Up News Info in New York. There, he said, he learned to handle all kinds of musical styles.

Upon returning home, he worked at the Playboy Club and ventured to manage his own club, which went bankrupt. In 1967, trumpeter Al Hirt hired him. When not on Bourbon Street, Hirt's band appeared on national television, headlines on The Tonight Show and The Ed Sullivan Show, among others.

Marsalis was educated around the same time, teaching improvisation at Xavier University in New Orleans. In the mid-1970s, he joined the faculty of New Orleans magnet high school and influenced a new generation of jazz musicians.

When asked how he could teach something as free as jazz improvisation, Marsalis once said, "We don't teach jazz, we teach students."

In 1986, he moved to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. In 1989, the University of New Orleans lured him back to establish a jazz study program.

Marsalis retired from UNO in 2001, but continued to perform, particularly in Snug Harbor, a small club that anchored the city's contemporary jazz scene, frequently endorsing promising young musicians.

His melodic style, with improvisations running on the right hand, has been variously described as romantic, contemporary, or simply "Louisiana jazz." He was always on the acoustic piano, never electric, and even when playing the old standards there is a clear link to the bebop chords and rhythms of his early years.

He founded a record company, ELM, but his recording was limited until his children became famous. After that, he joined them and others on major labels and spearheaded his own releases, many filled with his own compositions.

He often played at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. And for more than three decades, he played two 75-minute sets every Friday night at Snug Harbor until he decided it was exhausting. Even then, he still acted occasionally as a special guest.

On Wednesday night, Ellis III recalled how her father taught her the meaning of integrity before he knew the word.

He and Delfeayo, neither of them yet, had gone to hear their father play in a club. Only one man, asleep and drunk, was in the audience for the second set. The boys asked why they couldn't leave.

"He looked at us and said," I can't go. I have a concert. "As he played, he said," A concert is a deal. I get paid to play this set. I'm going to play this set. It doesn't matter that no one is here. "

Marsalis' wife Dolores died in 2017. She is survived by her children Branford, Wynton, Ellis III, Delfeayo, Mboya and Jason.

