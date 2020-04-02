Jax Taylor Terrified That Brittany Cartwright Gets Pregnant In The Midst Of The COVID-19 Pandemic – Here's Why Their Baby Plans Have Been Paused!

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jax Taylor stated that no matter how much he and Brittany Cartwright want to start a family together, they know this is not the best time for that! In fact, he admitted that he really is afraid of accidentally getting her pregnant!

The Vanderpump Rules celebration made it very clear that due to the pandemic, they are putting their efforts to try a baby on hold!

Jax told the Bravo boss that he can't help but think the worst, for now, don't make babies!

Obviously, the man would rather not put his partner in danger during this uncertain period of time.

Jax and Brittany also joined Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, as well as Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark for another WWHL edition "At Home,quot;.

Brittany was asked about her pregnancy trip, replying, "I'm still obviously taking injections, so I'm not pregnant."

This comes after the last episode of the Vanderpump Rules during which the couple tells Lisa Vandepump that they were planning to have a child soon and that they were actively trying.

"Jax and I want to have a family very, very soon," he told his boss and friend.

But, a lot has changed since that episode was filmed and now, the two have changed their minds about their original timeline.

‘Obviously with all this virus … I see a lot of the,quot; Walking Dead "and a lot of television shows, and I see these women get pregnant on these pandemic television shows. I'm very scared, "Jax continued, explaining that,quot; if you get pregnant, what if we have to go to the hospital and we can't. I think the worst. I am very scared with the way the world is right now to go to the hospital. "



