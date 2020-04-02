Japanese flip phone games arrive on the Nintendo Switch

G-Mode, a company that produced countless Java-based games for phones with Japanese features in the 2000s and beyond, has announced that it will also launch some of those games on the Nintendo Switch. The first game in the new series of G-Mode files, the 16-bit JRPG Flyhight Cloudia, It will be released on April 16 in Japan.

It seems that G-Mode will release new titles weekly: the next three weeks they will see a strange life simulator Ai to Roudou no Hibi, puzzle Kururin Cafeand title of beach volleyball Beach volleyball Girl Shizuku press the switch in sequence, with more like "coming soon,quot;. Each game in the series will sell for 500 yen ($ 4.65).

Long before modern smartphone app stores took off in the West, Japanese mobile phone users had access to vast ecosystems of content and game libraries that they could try playing on their ten-key pads. Often these games came with a recurring monthly fee until I removed them; I remember paying a couple of dollars a month for an impossible version of Mega man 2 on my NEC phone in 2008.

G-Mode has already remade some of its own foldable phone hits like Kuukiyomi for modern platforms, but the G-Mode Archives series appears to be straight ports from the phone's originals for preservation. While they're unlikely to see a release outside of Japan, it's easy enough to download Switch games from other eShop regions if you're interested.