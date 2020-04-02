Janet Jackson encourages Americans to isolate themselves socially

Janet Jackson wants the world to know that they should stay behind closed doors in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. On his Twitter account, Jackson asked why people couldn't stay inside. She added, "I have to do it in June," but then removed the tweet.

Jackson may be referring to his next tour, Black Diamond, which is supposed to start on June 24 in Miami, Florida. As most know, the United States of America was suspended until the end of April, after initially only being quarantined for 15 days.

In February, Janet stopped on some television shows to promote her new tour, including when she spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Late Show and with Ryan Seacrest for On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. The star appeared on both shows to announce he was on tour and would also be releasing new music.

Also, Jackson surprised the hosts of The view with free tickets for audience members.

Jackson was initially supposed to perform at the Essence 2020 Culture Festival in July, but was postponed until the last months of the year due to the pandemic. However, Jackson has not postponed any of his Black Diamond appointments.

Last week, Jackson also showed his gratitude for all the health workers who have been "putting themselves at risk,quot; for the good of the nation.

As noted above, many concerts and festivals have been canceled this year, including the biggest events of 2020, such as Coachella, the South By Southwest Film Festival, and even the Cannes Film Festival in France.

It's been an especially difficult year for those working in the entertainment industry, considering how many performers rely on acting and touring to earn money. Earlier today, Young Thug revealed that he was losing millions of dollars due to the pandemic. The rapper stated that he had bills to pay, including his parents' attic suite.



