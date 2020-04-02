Jane Fonda joins TikTok and relives her iconic 80s workout routine

Jane Fonda was the O.G. influencing fitness, so it makes sense for him to come back with his 80s training videos for TikTok.
The famous actress, activist, and model joined TikTok this week to share how she stays fit during the coronavirus epidemic. She shared on TikTok, "Hello Tik Tok! I am bringing back Jane Fonda Training to combat the climate crisis."
In the short clip, the 82-year-old begins by lifting her legs and introducing herself to the young teens on the social media app. "Find me on Google,quot;, shamelessly subtitles in one part.
But just as he begins to draw viewers into his pranks, "You know what? There are too many workouts right now on television and on computers."
"What I'd really like you to do is train with me for the planet. There's a climate crisis that's a real emergency, so whether you're on your couch or your matte yoga, will you join me for virtual Fire Fridays Drill? "The future needs you, I need you," he continues.
Starting tomorrow, Jane and her famous friends will participate in the first virtual Fire Drill Friday Rally, which will take place at 11 a.m. PST.
Greenpeace will co-host the event with Fonda and celebrities such as Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear Y Marisa Tomei. These celebrities are just some of the people who are doing their best to draw attention to the movement, that young activists Greta Thunberg expelled.
In addition to promoting the fight against climate change, Jane says she is busy staying active. In an interview with Hollywood reporter, the star shared: "I get up, I live in a small community that has a small gym, and I go to the gym with gloves and a mask and wipes and I exercise for an hour. And then I come back I participate in Zoom meetings, which there have been many, or I will write articles for various magazines, I will write my blog or some social networks. "
There's no slowdown when it comes to Jane Fonda!
