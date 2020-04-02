Jane Fonda joins TikTok and relives her iconic 80s workout routine

Jane Fonda was the O.G. influencing fitness, so it makes sense for him to come back with his 80s training videos for TikTok.

The famous actress, activist, and model joined TikTok this week to share how she stays fit during the coronavirus epidemic. She shared on TikTok, "Hello Tik Tok! I am bringing back Jane Fonda Training to combat the climate crisis."

In the short clip, the 82-year-old begins by lifting her legs and introducing herself to the young teens on the social media app. "Find me on Google,quot;, shamelessly subtitles in one part.

But just as he begins to draw viewers into his pranks, "You know what? There are too many workouts right now on television and on computers."