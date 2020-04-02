Jane Fonda admits white privilege and star status gave her benefits in prison

WENN

The & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; actress She claims that prison officers treated her differently from other protesters after her arrest because she is & # 39; white and famous & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Jane Fonda She believes she has been "manipulated with child gloves" during her protests of the fire drill against climate change on Friday because she is "white and famous."

The actress has been arrested for civil disobedience multiple times at her weekly Friday fire drill demonstrations in Washington, DC in recent months, but she told Elle magazine that she received different treatment from other protesters because of her status as a star.

%MINIFYHTML70616ca1b417848e117ad2b59aa2566f11% %MINIFYHTML70616ca1b417848e117ad2b59aa2566f12%

"I am white and famous and I think the attorney general's orders came to handle me with child gloves," she said.

However the "Grace and Frankie"The 82-year-old actress confessed that prison conditions are still far from ideal, but she has discovered ways to make the experience more comfortable, such as wearing her red coat to soften the metal on her bunk.

"It is very difficult in life to find a way to align your body with your deepest values, and that is what civil disobedience can do," he continued. "Even though they handcuff you and put you in a situation where you have absolutely no control, it is like entering yourself."

"I chose to put myself in this position where I lose all power because of something I believe in. And it's incredible."

The Monster-in-Law star added about her new passion: "I always felt like the student. This is the first time that I am the leader."