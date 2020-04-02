Jake Gyllenhaal's shirtless handstand is a sight for sore eyes

That it can not Jake Gyllenhaal do?

Over the years, the actor has demonstrated his versatility on the big screen with groundbreaking roles that have earned him numerous nominations. Now, he is showing that he is also an extraordinary physicist, thanks to a challenge from Spider-man: away from home co-star Tom holland. The superhero challenged three celebrities to put on a T-shirt while standing on his Instagram Story in Weds. April 1, where he tagged Jake, Ryan ReynoldsY Harrison Osterfield.

In short, the dead Pool Star chose to skip the challenge, but Harrison seized the opportunity and masterfully put on a shirt.

So, it was Jake's turn. For his video, the actor put his feet up on the wall and carefully donned a tye-dyed Russ & Daughters t-shirt.

Having completed the task, he said to the camera: "I nominate Hugh jackman, 50 cents Y Maggie Gyllenhaal. Don't forget to support your local businesses. "