Jadon Sancho cannot leave Borussia Dortmund if the season runs until July, says Kieran Maguire | Football news

Jadon Sancho has been linked to a return to the Premier League this summer

Jadon Sancho may be reluctant to seal a move to the Premier League this summer if the soccer season runs through July, according to soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire.

bSky Sports News He has been told that when the Bundesliga season resumes and when the transfer window reopens, Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund, but there are no favorites when it comes to his next destination.

But the prolonged impromptu hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic means that there is a high probability that the soccer schedule will extend into the summer months.

While Maguire says the scenario is unlikely to affect previously agreed moves, such as Hakim Ziyech's transfer from Ajax to Chelsea, he believes that a season extension will likely have an impact on wanted star transfers like Sancho.

"In terms of a player who has already been signed, I don't think there are too many problems," he said. Sky Sports News. "However, if the seasons are to be extended, then I think there could be complications."

"You will have players who will theoretically be out of contract on June 30 in most of the major leagues in Europe. Now it could be that player was waiting for a transfer from Bosman."

"Or you could have a player like Jadon Sancho, who has played extremely well this season and has been touted for being in the firing line for some of the Premier League's big guns. If he is really thinking of moving this summer, he could be a little reluctant if the German season is extended.

"The Bundesliga continues until July in August because he could be looking for a big money move to players like Manchester United or Chelsea, or some of the other clubs that have been related to him, and he would have expected that to happen to take place in July or August .

"The Bundesliga continues until July in August because he could be looking for a big money move to players like Manchester United or Chelsea, or some of the other clubs that have been related to him, and he would have expected that to happen to take place in July or August .

"So from his point of view, I would be concerned because, as all footballers know, you are on a tackle from a cross injury, you are on a tackle from a broken leg, and therefore I think it will be on your mind of the players ".

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) designated April 30 as a possible restart date, but the bosses agreed that the season cannot be resumed until it is "safe and appropriate."

Maguire says that the lower the football ladder, the more problems clubs will face in keeping their assets prized in the summer, especially with the length of contracts shrinking without any football actually being played.

The coronavirus will affect the transfer window, but is not the focus of the club at this time, according to journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

"If we take a look at those players whose contracts expire on June 30, what will happen then?" he said.

"Especially if we take a look at clubs in the lower leagues, where most players have one- and two-year contracts, they will be concerned that their long-term future extends a contract for six or eight weeks."

"And the potential danger of a career-ending injury or injury, putting them out of sight of the public or of potential explorers and managers for six months, will also be a concern for them."

"I think we are in unknown waters. And there could be many legal ramifications if the seasons go beyond June 30, which of course there has to be a very high probability."

& # 39; Clubs could sign Bellingham for a reduced fee & # 39;

Jude Bellingham is another player who attracted widespread interest from top clubs in England and abroad, with Manchester United inviting him to visit the club's Carrington training facility in an attempt to sign the 16-year-old.

Considering the economic gap with the city of Birmingham, Maguire believes there are many reasons to believe that the Old Trafford club will be able to sign Bellingham for a fee even below the £ 30 million they offered for the midfielder in January.

"There was a report published in Switzerland last week by one of the analyst organizations (CIES) and they felt that the value of the transfer market had dropped about 28 percent," he said. "I think that will not be a problem for clubs that are in a relatively strong position, but as we left the leagues, Birmingham has had financial problems."

Jude Bellingham conforms to 'Manchester United's DNA', says Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper, with the club's intention of signing the senior midfielder this summer.

"Historically, we are aware of their penalty for Financial Fair Play last season and the fact that the EFL has effectively put them on a watch period, and then they will be between the devil and the deep blue sea."

"They will need money to survive. They have owners based in Asia, but we don't know how their business is today."

"Therefore, there would be a potential opportunity for an acquiring club to acquire a Jude Bellingham nature player at a discounted price."

Maguire believes that this summer, more than ever, the best clubs will have the advantage of signing players from clubs with liquidity problems for reduced fees.

"Player transfers are an area where clubs seek to spend large sums," he said. "The clubs will quickly realize which clubs are in the greatest degree of financial difficulty."

"And if you're in a difficult financial situation, you end up having to accept the retail prices of some of your most important assets because what you're trying to do is survive.

"So clubs in a stronger financial position will, I wouldn't say, act like vultures, but they will certainly pick up bargains from the transfer market by identifying clubs that do have financial problems."