"It's a slap,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the Hobby Lobby Thursday afternoon for keeping its doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference on April 2, Judge Jenkins said: "It is a slap in the face of the companies that follow this order that some outliers are endangering this community."

The judge also asked his staff to prepare a cease and desist letter.

"If they have a little common sense, they'll close before we get there," he said.

Up News Info 11 then found Dallas Sheriff's agents in a store; however, it is unclear what they were doing there at the moment.