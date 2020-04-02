Is Grey's anatomy going to kill Richard Webber?

Grey's Anatomy She's not letting us out easy with this Richard situation.

Tonight's episode was spent primarily across the team trying to figure out what's going on with him after his collapse onstage at the medical conference last week, while his hallucinations seemed to get even worse. Catherine was even willing to pretend yes, she was in her hotel room in Los Angeles, just to help him feel more comfortable as everyone ran test after test.

At one point he ran away from his bed and ended up in an operating room, about to undergo surgery alone. Meredith had to speak ill to him, though she thought she was talking to Ellis. When she returned to her room, she thought she was in Seattle Grace and about to make rounds with her inmates, and that Adele was still alive.

He also couldn't draw the simple things he was asked to draw, and they may not yet know about the trembling in his hand, and it looks like Richard has been through so much already. Wasn't it enough to give him a brain tumor, electrocute him, force him to watch two of the loves of his life die, fire him and then separate him from his new wife?