Is Grey's anatomy going to kill Richard Webber?

Grey's Anatomy She's not letting us out easy with this Richard situation.
Tonight's episode was spent primarily across the team trying to figure out what's going on with him after his collapse onstage at the medical conference last week, while his hallucinations seemed to get even worse. Catherine was even willing to pretend yes, she was in her hotel room in Los Angeles, just to help him feel more comfortable as everyone ran test after test.
At one point he ran away from his bed and ended up in an operating room, about to undergo surgery alone. Meredith had to speak ill to him, though she thought she was talking to Ellis. When she returned to her room, she thought she was in Seattle Grace and about to make rounds with her inmates, and that Adele was still alive.
He also couldn't draw the simple things he was asked to draw, and they may not yet know about the trembling in his hand, and it looks like Richard has been through so much already. Wasn't it enough to give him a brain tumor, electrocute him, force him to watch two of the loves of his life die, fire him and then separate him from his new wife?
The only silver lining to this is that Meredith and DeLuca are dating again, working together to resolve this, so at least we have that.
Elsewhere, Amelia thought she was having her baby, but she still wasn't (it was those infamous Braxton Hicks contractions that every pregnant TV character has), Link worked with a woman who came out of an operation and couldn't stop sing, and Koracick confronted his ex-wife and son, who looked almost exactly like his son who died and needed brain surgery.
Amelia was about to perform the surgery until her Braxton Hicks began, so Koracick had to intervene, despite having a collapse from the idea, and the boy survived.
Teddy also asked Owen if they could get married sooner rather than later, and all of this seems to come up in the season finale a little too early next week. Koracick appears to be telling Teddy not to throw his life away, and DeLuca is doing more stupid things by throwing all of Bailey's surgical tools on the floor when he is about to operate on Richard. Hopefully it's not stupid and correct, but we'll have to wait until next week to find out.
Grey's AnatomyThe season finale airs next Thursday at 9 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTMLa1defeeedd399de8cec13b32f7181a2b13%