Is Derwin James the best player & # 39; Madden & # 39; of the NFL after crushing Tyreek Hill in the players' championship?

Derwin James could be the GOAT when it comes to "Madden,quot;, at least among NFL players.

The Chargers' security did a light job of their competition at the video game tournament created by The Checkdown and EA Sports to aid COVID-19's relief efforts. His biggest win came in the championship game Thursday night, 52-3 over Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

After his convincing win, James told panelists on The Checkdown that he had promised a boy he would get 50. James kept that promise with a final touchdown with less than a minute to play.

This tournament title comes immediately after a 80-16 thrashing Michael Vick to win the ESPORTS Madden Invitational.

James' performance drew the attention of several NFL players, including Chargers defensive teammate Desmond King II.

I don't think anyone can beat @DerwinJames you have to show me otherwise – Desmond E. King II (@ blaqbadger14) April 3, 2020

The king may not be beautifying. According to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who played with James at Florida State and claims to be his best friend, Ramsey has never seen James lose in a tournament.

James replied to Ramsey's tweet with the phrase "4L,quot; and the emoji "100,quot;, which seems to indicate that he can only remember having lost four Madden tournaments. We're not sure how many tournaments he's played, but that must be a pretty impressive record if that's the case.

James is not only a high caliber player, but he is also a high-quality trash talker. After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted in support of Hill before the championship game, saying Hill was "too kind with the sticks," James responded and asked him to make sure to tune in. (maybe he was watching the ESPN broadcast of the 2006 Rose Bowl)

Hill, however, saw it all: