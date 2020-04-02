Is coronavirus more dangerous for smokers and vapers? – BGR

Smoking has been shown to damage the lungs and hinder lung function, making it difficult to recover from a coronavirus infection that progresses to the point of pneumonia.

Research on the impact of vaping on the lungs is less concrete, but anything that could affect lung health is likely to put you at greater risk for serious complications from a COVID-19 infection.

People who smoke or have lungs compromised by other factors should be considered at increased risk for serious complications.

The new coronavirus may be more dangerous for people who smoke or vaporize, although research on the specific effects of the disease on people with these habits remains poor. Medical researchers have noted that the severity of a coronavirus infection can be determined in part based on whether or not the disease progresses beyond initial cold and flu-like symptoms to the point of pneumonia. In those cases, people with lung damage are more likely to need additional treatment.

Smoking damages the lungs. There really is no debate about that. How US News USA Reports, researchers in China found that patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were 14 times more likely to develop pneumonia as a result of their infection than their nonsmoking counterparts.

Pneumonia as a result of coronavirus infection is attributed to the leading cause of death for those who test positive for the virus. Having compromised lungs is obviously a major risk multiplier if the disease progresses to that point. Smoking cigarettes and even cannabis can make things worse. However, smoking is not the only possible risk factor related to a lung condition.

There is a serious lack of research into how vaping directly affects lung function, but some health experts argue that vaping hinders the function of lung (lung) cells. If that's really the case, a person who sprays excessively may also be at an increased risk of complications from a coronavirus infection.

At this point, the relatively small sample size of infected patients and the lack of in-depth research has made it difficult for doctors to conclusively say how large a vaping factor or even smoking really is. Anything that can make your lungs less healthy is bad news, of course, but does it mean that contracting the virus is a death sentence for smokers or vapers? Probably not, but it certainly won't help.

If you've already been considering quitting or vaping, or just needed an extra boost or incentive to kick your habit, a viral viral pandemic spreading across the globe should be a great motivator for you to do so. At this point, anything you can do to increase your chances of overcoming the pandemic is wise, so keep this in mind the next time you consider turning it on.

