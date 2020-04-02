Irina Shayk and Vito Schnabel are dating?

While the rest of the world seems to move farther and farther from each other, Irina Shayk and Vito Schnabel seem to be getting closer and closer. ME! Online claims the couple have been seen dating twice in the past few weeks, including Wednesday in New York City.

Fans of Irina, who previously dated Bradley Cooper until their relationship broke up last year, have been wondering what's going on between the alleged couple. According to E! Online, they know each other pretty well and for a while.

A source speaking to the publication claimed that Shayk has been in contact with Vito for many years and that they have been close since he separated from Cooper. When Vito was dating Heidi, Irina and Bradley had double dates with them all the time.

The source shared that Vito loves to flirt with women, and Irina is the type of girl who likes attention, so now she's perfect.

New York City is currently under quarantine, considering it to be one of the hot spots in the United States. This could be part of the reason they have spent so much more time together.

Furthermore, the source shared that they actually live close to each other and every time Irina's son is with his father, she stays with Vito to let off steam.

Simply put, it is very easy for them to hang out due to their proximity. As noted above, Irina and Bradley Cooper parted ways last year, which was easily one of the most talked-about breaks in 2019.

Soon after, Bradley and Lady Gaga performed together at the Grammy Awards. For months, fans speculated that they were dating due to how compelling their performance was.

Sources who spoke to various media outlets speculated that Irina was upset with the way everyone made it look like she was the strange person. It was a challenge for her to remind her every day that her son's father was potentially cheating on her.



