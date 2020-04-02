Investors brace for alarming jobs report: live updates

Major global markets mixed on Thursday, suggesting investors were taking a deep breath after hitting Wall Street stocks hard on Wednesday.

Major European markets opened slightly positive on Thursday after Asian stocks ended the day mixed. Futures markets pointed to a positive opening for Wall Street.

%MINIFYHTMLf7e8dd62a25aee80ecc4af3b6eb4e7af11% %MINIFYHTMLf7e8dd62a25aee80ecc4af3b6eb4e7af12%

Investors appeared to be pausing after the S,amp;P 500 index fell 4.4 percent on Wednesday, slowed by worsening economic data and President Trump's prediction that the United States was slated for "two very weeks, very painful. " The aggregate drop to strong US stocks has slowed in the past month, leaving the S,amp;P 500 index more than 20 percent lower.

More bad news could be brewing as investors braced themselves for the weekly jobless claims data expected later Thursday in the United States. But for now, investors were looking for signs of a bottom in the market.