Investors brace for alarming jobs report: live updates

Major global markets mixed on Thursday, suggesting investors were taking a deep breath after hitting Wall Street stocks hard on Wednesday.
Major European markets opened slightly positive on Thursday after Asian stocks ended the day mixed. Futures markets pointed to a positive opening for Wall Street.
Investors appeared to be pausing after the S,amp;P 500 index fell 4.4 percent on Wednesday, slowed by worsening economic data and President Trump's prediction that the United States was slated for "two very weeks, very painful. " The aggregate drop to strong US stocks has slowed in the past month, leaving the S,amp;P 500 index more than 20 percent lower.
More bad news could be brewing as investors braced themselves for the weekly jobless claims data expected later Thursday in the United States. But for now, investors were looking for signs of a bottom in the market.
Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA In the long term they increased, suggesting that investors continued to see them as a safe place to park money. Gold prices also increased in the futures markets. But oil futures rose, an indicator that some investors feel more secure than they did putting their money in a market that depends on continued economic growth.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index fell 1.4 percent. Other Asian markets rose, with South Korean stocks leading the way with a 2.3 percent rise in the Kospi index. The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China rose 1.7 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index opened 0.6 percent higher. France's CAC 40 index was 0.4 percent higher, and the DAX in Germany increased 0.2 percent.
Faced with grim new projections of the potential scale and Economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, investors abandoned stocks on Wednesday. The S,amp;P 500 crash from more than 4 percent brought its decrease in two days to 6 percent.
The drop, which followed a sell-off in Europe and Asia, occurred after President Trump said at a press conference Tuesday that the United States would face "two very, very painful weeks." US government scientists USA They projected that the outbreak could kill up to 240,000 people in the country. On Wednesday, the United Nations warned of "increased instability, increased discontent and increased conflict."
Economic readings continue to worsen as well. On Wednesday, surveys of manufacturing and factory activity in the United States, Europe and Japan showed that activity slowed to levels not seen in a decade or more. In the United States, factory orders and employment measures fell to their lowest level since 2009, the Institute for Supply Management said.
"The market is preparing for an avalanche of bad news in the next two weeks," said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at brokerage firm BTIG.
On Thursday, the US government. USA It will report how many people applied for unemployment last week, and the data could show that as many as 5 million workers lost their jobs while people stay home and factories close.
Another staggering number is expected Thursday when the government reports the number of new unemployment claims filed across the country last week.
Various estimates put the figure at approximately five million. That would add to claims from the previous week, which totaled 3.3 million, a total that could be revised upward when the Labor Department releases its report at 8:30 a.m. EST.
The speed and scale of job losses are unprecedented. Until the coronavirus outbreak caused closings and layoffs in the workplace, the worst week for initial unemployment claims was 695,000 in 1982.
The economic damage from the pandemic was initially concentrated in tourism, hospitality, and related industries. But now the pain is spreading much more widely. The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday that the manufacturing sector, which had recently begun to recover from last year's trade war, was shrinking again. Data from the ZipRecruiter job site shows a sharp drop in job ads even in industries such as education and healthcare that are generally isolated from recessions.
Public pensions faced a crisis even before the coronavirus.
Pension programs have had great successes in their investment portfolios in the past month as markets collapsed. The outbreak has also led to widespread job losses and business closings that threaten to wipe out state and local tax revenues.
That double whammy has staggered these funds, which no longer had sufficient funds. Most require that the law continue to send checks each month to about 11 million Americans.
Even before the pandemic hit the economy, Maria Pappas, the Cook County, Illinois treasurer, counted a record 57,000 delinquent taxpayers in her county, which includes Chicago. Property taxes feed more than 400 municipal pension funds in Cook County, including some that lack money and are close to hitting bottom.
"People don't have money," said Ms. Pappas.
Last week, Moody's Investor Service estimated that state and local pension funds had lost $ 1 trillion in the sell-off that started in February. However, the exact damage is difficult to determine because the pension funds do not issue quarterly reports.
Pension funds running out of money, something that happened in Prichard, Alabama, Central Falls, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico, could bankrupt cities and other local governments. States would be in unknown waters because there is no bankruptcy mechanism for them; The closest analogy is a single law passed by Congress for Puerto Rico, which has resulted in years of federal oversight, austerity measures, and reduced debt payments to bondholders.
Despite headwinds, expensive apartments, and legislative hurdles, New York's residential property market was in an unlikely upside turn for most of the first quarter.
Then the coronavirus hit, stopping the rebound on its way. Now, the pandemic threatens to do the same in real estate markets across the country during the peak of the shopping season.
What happened in the first two months of the year no longer matters, said Jonathan J. Miller, president of Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants. "Everything that matters to the real estate market is what happens next."
New York State's house-to-stay order, and similar restrictions elsewhere, have actually banned open houses and property displays in person, and "most people aren't going to make a big purchase without seeing it "said Frederick Warburg Peters, the chief executive of Warburg Realty. Depending on the length of the outbreak, he said, the number of new contracts in New York could drop more than 70 percent in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year.
"We find little or no empirical evidence of what is happening," said Miller, because the virus outbreak became a factor in late March. "I don't make sense, other than that it's going to be catastrophic."
