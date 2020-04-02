InventTV Hires Michael Weinberg as President and Two More Executives – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: InventTV, the three-year producer behind reality series like Southern Charm: New Orleans, Alaska, bringing Bhabthat is and next The real housewives of Salt Lake City, is bolstering its executive ranks with three key hires as it expands on scripted television, live events, and documentaries. The company, a subsidiary of Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman & # 39; s Los Angeles Media Fund, has contacted the former Endemol executive Shine Michael Weinberg for the newly created role of president. Also join Jeff Marcus as EVP of Finance and Operations and Tiffany Alfaro as vice president of development. Everything will be based at the company's Burbank office. In addition, InventTV has signed its first general agreement with Dave Coulier. Under the covenant, the Full house Y Fuller House alum will focus on scripted and non-scripted programming for families

Dave Coulier

Photo by Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock



In his new role, Weinberg will oversee the creation and development of new content for networks, cable, streamers and direct consumer partners. He recently served as Syndication EVP at Endemol Shine, a division he founded. He played a key role in creating and developing shows like Page Six TV, Steve Harvey, Pitbull’s New Year & # 39; s Eve Revolution, Superhuman Y Love in nature Prior to his stint at Endemol Shine, Weinberg was an Emmy-winning producer / showrunner on some of television's biggest hits, including America’s Got Talent, Don & # 39; t Forget the Lyrics, Just For Laughs, The Swan Y Late night with Conan O’Brien.

“Michael is one of the most respected executives in the business and brings a wealth of experience and relationships to InventTV. We are now perfectly prepared to take InventTV to the next level, ”said Sergio Alfaro, CEO of InventTV.

"I am delighted to be a part of InventTV, a young and vital company with so many opportunities for content distribution," said Weinberg.

Marcus will oversee the company's corporate and production finances, while managing daily operations. Prior to InventTV, Jeff was a senior vice president of finance and operations at T-Group Productions for nine years, from the company's inception to its sale to critical content in 2018. During his tenure there, Marcus worked on 30 series and 11 specials / pilots even Mystery Diners, Disney Fairytale Weddings, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, Very Cavallari Y Storage hunters.

"Jeff's combined production and finance expertise will be critical to expanding our infrastructure and helping us grow in all facets of the business," said Alfaro.

Tiffany Alfaro was named vice president of development after being part of the team responsible for the development of the next The real housewives of Salt Lake City in Bravo, Raising bhabie on SnapChat, Chad loves Michelle in own In alaska at Animal Planet, and Southern Charm: New Orleans in Bravo. Before joining InventTV, he developed projects with Morocco Junction Entertainment, and MME and All3Media.