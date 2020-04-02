Interrupted graduations; Teachers bring smiles to the homebound neighborhood; New cases, deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbor helping neighbor

%MINIFYHTMLb53dfd7634626a8e63c8f5e4ae0ca39511% %MINIFYHTMLb53dfd7634626a8e63c8f5e4ae0ca39512%

Mill Valley Stylists Help Cluttered Customers At Home With DIY Coloring Kits

MILL VALLEY – The shelter-in-place order closed to barbers and hair salons, meaning that before long, people will start to look a little different. Therefore, some stylists are helping their clients who want to become DIY. With salons closed, it looks like that haircut or coloring will have to wait. But with the advent of video conferencing, we still have to be seen, and for some that is heartbreaking thinking. read more

Pleasanton teachers parade in student neighborhoods, lift spirits amid coronavirus pandemic

PLEASANTON – People locked up in their homes in Pleasanton were rocked by the sounds of horns and shouts that echoed through their streets on Wednesday from a parade of teachers greeting their students and families amid the coronavirus shelter on site. The parade was organized by teachers at Donlon Elementary School in Pleasanton on Wednesday. Led by members of the Pleasanton Police Department, Donlon teachers traveled in a caravan of vehicles through the neighborhoods served by the school, with smiles on the faces of those who were taken from their homes. read more

Talking to your child about the coronavirus and shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO – Life has come fast to us in recent weeks. Malls have closed, parks are off limits, and streets are quiet. Most people work from home, their only interaction is the people they live with or see through video chats. As adults try to navigate this new way of life, another task to tackle is to explain all of this to our children. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Pandemic coronavirus surge

Desperate for protective gear, Seton Medical Center Nurses Plan protests Thursday

DALY CITY – Nurses at Seton Medical Center in Daly City are planning a midday protest Thursday because they say they have a critical level of personal protective equipment (PPE). At the protest, registered nurses will demonstrate outside the hospital at a meeting organized by the California Nurses Association. Nurses plan to wear scarves to draw attention to the fact that there are not enough masks at this time to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. read more

Santa Clara County COVID-19 Cases Approach 1,000; 32 confirmed deaths

On Wednesday, health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed a total of 66 new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of cases to 956. The two new deaths from the COVID-19 virus confirmed on Wednesday brought the total number of deaths in Santa Clara County to 32. The numbers were reflected on the county coronavirus data dashboard website which provides the latest figures from the Health Department. read more

Coronavirus Pandemic: Napa Health Officials Announce County's First Coronavirus Death

NAPA – The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 63 Tuesday night when Napa health authorities announced the county's first death from the disease. Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer, said the death occurred on March 31. She said the patient was being treated at a local hospital. Pending immediate family notification and due to confidentiality laws, no other information was released at this time. read more

San Mateo health officials announce 79 new confirmed cases

REDWOOD CITY – With additional testing facilities online, San Mateo County health officials announced Wednesday that they have 79 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the biggest single-day jump among county residents since the outbreak began. in january. County officials said the death toll in the county remained 10 to 6 victims over the age of 80, 4 of them women. The new cases have increased the number of San Mateo County residents suffering from the coronavirus to 388 since the outbreak began. read more

San Francisco officials announce new death; 37 additional confirmed cases

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco health officials announced a new death from the coronavirus on Wednesday and 37 additional positive tests for the virus, including a 10th staff member at the city's huge Laguna Honda senior center. While they did not reveal any additional details about the city's latest virus victim, the fatality increased the number of local deaths to 7 and the Bay Area from 10 counties to 64. The city / county has now had 434 confirmed cases, the second highest number in the Bay Area, since the outbreak began in January. As of Wednesday morning, there have been 2,533 confirmed cases across the region. read more

Treatment center established at the San Mateo County Event Center

SAN MATEO – In a cavernous room at the San Mateo County Events Center, there are 250 hospital beds waiting for an emergency that county officials hope will never come. County officials showed the new treatment center planned for journalists on Wednesday. The medical station at the San Mateo County Events Center will not house patients who are positive for coronavirus, but would be used to control the overflow of the surrounding hospitals. The county has established motor homes and hotel rooms for patients who are COVID-19 positive. "We hope we never need this facility, but we want to be absolutely prepared," said San Mateo County Manager Michael Callagy. "Because when that time comes and you need space, you want to have it." read more

130 people report positive COVID-19 results at Hayward test site

HAYWARD – About ten percent of the more than 1,300 people tested at the free coronavirus testing site in Hayward returned positive results within the first week of detection, according to officials. The City of Hayward COVID-19 Testing Center returned 130 positive results for the new coronavirus infection, according to laboratory results. Authorities said a total of 1,324 people were evaluated during the first seven days of operation. read more

All Grand Princess passengers complete quarantine at Travis AFB

FAIRFIELD – All 850 passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship have completed their federal coronavirus quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and have departed, federal health officials said Wednesday. Passengers arrived at the Fairfield site on March 9 and received daily screenings for COVID-19 symptoms and basic medical care for other health conditions. The COVID-19 test was offered to each passenger. Passengers who tested positive were transferred to other non-military facilities to be attended by federal medical personnel. If their symptoms worsened during that time, they were transferred to area hospitals. read more

San José City Council approves the paid emergency sick leave ordinance

SAN JOSE – The San Jose City Council unanimously approved an emergency paid sick leave ordinance unanimously Wednesday, providing needed help for essential employees still working during the coronavirus pandemic. Sylvia Arenas, Maya Esparza and Magdalena Carrasco, in early March, first proposed the expansion of sick leave with sick pay and it is expected that the final draft of the ordinance will be voted on at a meeting on 7 of April. Unlike other large cities in the state, San José does not have mandatory sick leave requirements for companies. Workers are covered by California law, but only for three days of illness. read more

Desperate for protective gear, Seton Medical Center Nurses Plan protests Thursday

DALY CITY – Nurses at Seton Medical Center in Daly City are planning a midday protest Thursday because they say they have a critical level of personal protective equipment (PPE). At the protest, registered nurses will demonstrate outside the hospital at a meeting organized by the California Nurses Association. Nurses plan to wear scarves to draw attention to the fact that there are not enough masks at this time to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. "We are very, very upset and we are … desperate," said Shane Ward, a registered nurse at Seton Medical Center. "We desperately need the supplies." read more

Shelter in place

Rents expire for the first time since the on-site coronavirus shelter began

SAN FRANCISCO – On this April 1, rents across the country, state, and Bay area are due, while many are out of work and refugees in their place. Among them is Oakland florist Terra Thomas. "It's really starting to get scary. I work at events and I really don't have a job for the foreseeable future," he told KPIX via FaceTime. The story is the same for Ricardo Zepeda of Richmond, only his daughter still has a job. "His work has reduced his hours to one day and my wife was fired from her job and my son too," he said. read more

Weekend showers will help enforce the bay spot shelter

SAN FRANCISCO – While San Francisco Bay area health officials have issued new, stricter restrictions on sheltering in place, Mother Nature may also play a role this weekend in stemming waves of park visitors, outdoor spaces and local beaches. The new restrictions went into effect on Wednesday for many counties in the Bay Area, as the shelter in place was extended until May 3 in an effort to reduce the spread and number of new cases of coronavirus. read more

Representative Devin Nunes: School closings due to coronavirus ‘Way Overkill,’ again questions social distancing

TULARE – Representative Devin Nunes (Republican of Tulare) complained Tuesday that his state's decision to close schools is "overblown,quot; and unnecessarily damaging the economy despite urgent calls from experts to maintain social distancing for save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks by the Central Valley congressman, who has repeatedly questioned the experts' guidance, came hours after President Donald Trump warned Americans that the death toll from coronavirus could exceed 100,000 across the country and as more states issue orders to stay home in an effort to prevent further spread Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom said schools are likely to close for the rest of the school year. read more

Commercial impact of coronavirus

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Providing Expedited Funding for COVID-19 Response

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday allowing the immediate use of funds to support the state's continued response to protect public health amid the coronavirus crisis. The executive order will facilitate the expenses of the state's Emergency Operations and Disaster Response Account, as well as any other funds legally available to assist with the COVID-19 response. read more

Oakland to issue grants for small businesses affected by coronavirus

OAKLAND – Oakland city officials are awarding grants to small businesses to help them stay in business during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, authorities said Tuesday. The emergency grants will come from the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, which is funded by the recently established Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund. $ 5,000 grants will be awarded to small businesses owned by low-income people, and the grants can be used to pay rent and utilities, workers, outstanding debt, and other immediate costs for operations. read more

Contra Costa County budget faces major challenges due to COVID-19 impact

Contra Costa County's 2020-2021 budget is currently balanced, but expenses related to the COVID-19 coronavirus and other future obligations make for a less optimistic future forecast, according to the county administrator. Chief among the impending costs in the near future, County Administrator David Twa told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors this week $ 43 million a year to treat prisoners with mental illness and an estimated $ 77 million a year in general fund funds to support the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martínez: both significant increases. read more

Virtual rally calls for rent cancellation, mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic

Oakland City Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas and other Bay Area speakers joined a national digital rally Wednesday asking government entities to cancel rent, mortgage and utility payments in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. Rally participants also asked for a home guarantee for all under the slogan of their "Beyond Recovery,quot; campaign. read more

Zoom Faces Privacy Scrutiny Amid Increased Use During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN JOSE – The coronavirus outbreak has seen millions of people ordered to stay at home flocking to Zoom, using the video conferencing app for everything from lunches and birthday parties to religious events and even a UK Cabinet Meeting. But the surge in popularity is leading to a wave of scrutiny from the San Jose-based company, particularly around privacy. While video chat applications in general have seen an increase in usage, including Microsoft's Skype and Teams platforms and Cisco's Webex, Zoom has become the main competitor thanks to its ability to host a large number of users, up to 100 free version – and fun social features like customizable photo backgrounds. The company's share price has nearly doubled in the past two months. read more

Some companies binge hiring during the coronavirus pandemic

PLEASANTON – While many people in the Bay Area have been suspended or have their schedules cut due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are other companies in the Bay Area that are hiring. Because many are taking refuge in their homes, there is a new demand for jobs related to home delivery. The US Postal Service. USA You are hiring entry-level positions to keep up with the massive increase in package volume. Amazon is adding to its workforce by opening 100,000 new and part-time jobs. Some announced starting within a week without a resume or previous work experience. read more

Bay area construction sites closed after strict coronavirus shelter order in place

SAN JOSE – Bay Area construction workers are out of work due to a strict new shelter-in-place order that closed most construction sites. Until now, most construction sites that were building some form of housing could remain open. But not anymore. "We sent everyone home because of the coronavirus. We started closing yesterday, until today," said Chris Hernández, one of hundreds of construction workers sent home from a building under construction near the San José city hall. "We are just cleaning and locking up and making everything safe before we leave." read more

Coronavirus and Education

University of California system eases admission and assessment requirements

Officials from the University of California announced Wednesday that administrators will relax the admission requirements for students hoping to enroll in the system for Fall 2020 and future years, easing conditions for SAT testing and grades. The decision was made by the UC system Board of Regents Tuesday night to implement the new temporary measures, according to a statement issued by the University of California. The statement said the changes "would help mitigate some of the extraordinary challenges facing students and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic." read more

Google will provide Chromebooks, Internet access in California; Schools will remain closed

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that Google was providing more than 100,000 Wi-Fi broadband access points across the state to help bridge the digital divide for people who need Internet access during the shelter of coronavirus in place. In addition, Google would also provide thousands of Chromebooks for people who needed a device to be able to take advantage of free Wi-Fi access points, which would be provided free of charge for at least three months. read more

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts the graduations of thousands of high school seniors

SAN JOSE – Stanford student Jenna Garden is the first in her family to attend college, but due to COVID-19 she won't be celebrating years of hard work with her family, friends, and teachers on graduation day in June. Instead, Stanford has planned to recognize his 2020 graduation class "remotely," and has postponed his start on campus to a later date. The last time Stanford postponed its start weekend was in 1906, due to an earthquake. read more

Other key local Coronvirus holders

California cities want transparency rules waived in coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, California city officials are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend or delay numerous state laws, saying they cannot comply with everything from environmental regulations to public records laws that give people a window into how the government is spending public money. Noting that "the city's resources and personnel are depleted,quot; in response to the pandemic, the executive director of the League of California Cities last week asked Newsom to "take immediate action to stop certain legal requirements." read more

"I'm preparing for no season,quot;: Coronavirus pandemic means bleak outlook for MLB 2020 season

Major League Baseball, like the NBA, NHL, MLS, and many other sports leagues, are still trying to figure out how to have their 2020 season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But what if there is no season at all? Unfortunately, some experts believe that this reality seems increasingly likely every day. read more

Coronavirus pandemic causes more citations rather than arrests for some offenses in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County Police will issue subpoenas instead of making arrests for a handful of crimes to promote safety and prevent prison overcrowding during the spread of the new coronavirus, the county court system announced Wednesday. This includes anyone who is arrested with an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for pending misdemeanors, diversion or post-conviction matters other than violent crimes, and those who would be arrested for serious crimes with a standard bond. set at $ 25,000 or less. read more