Innovative Artist Institutes Company-Wide Salary Cuts Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML364f3440314daa5ec49d0d1222919f6b11% %MINIFYHTML364f3440314daa5ec49d0d1222919f6b12%

EXCLUSIVE: With talent agency revenues reduced to a minimum amid the complete shutdown of Hollywood production, Innovative Artists has become the latest company to implement cost-cutting measures in an attempt to stay afloat through the ages. difficult.

In a statement to Deadline, owner and president Scott Harris confirmed that the agency has "instituted salary reductions for our agents and administrators, on a sliding scale." He revealed that he had already reduced his salary to zero some time ago. The agency's executive committee and highest-paid agents "are taking the biggest cuts," he said, and declined to provide details. I heard that top agents and executives will take a 50% pay cut.

%MINIFYHTML364f3440314daa5ec49d0d1222919f6b13% %MINIFYHTML364f3440314daa5ec49d0d1222919f6b14%

Attendee salaries will not be affected, Harris said, adding that "it is our intention to retain 100% of our current employees," meaning there are no planned layoffs at this time.

%MINIFYHTML364f3440314daa5ec49d0d1222919f6b15% %MINIFYHTML364f3440314daa5ec49d0d1222919f6b16% Related story Innovative artists sign an agreement with the WGA

Here is Harris's statement in its entirety:

In response to the impact of the global health crisis, Innovative Artists is taking steps to weather this unprecedented storm. It is our intention to retain 100% of our current employees and to do so we have instituted salary reductions for our agents and administrators, on a sliding scale.

Some time ago I reduced my salary to zero, and that will be the case for the time it takes to overcome this obstacle. Our executive committee and highest-paid agents are taking the biggest cuts. These current measures will not affect our assistants and, of course, all employees will continue to receive their health benefits.

While these decisions are not without pain and challenge, we are proud to keep our dedicated and hard-working staff at such a precarious time. We are focused on continuing to conduct the business of our agency, while encouraging everyone to prioritize their health and wellness. We look forward to a time when we can come together in person and continue the work we are passionate about doing.

Innovative Artists, led by Harris, along with the agency's executive committee, joins a number of other agencies that have instituted far-reaching salary cuts, including UTA, WME and APA.

Known for its strong talent department, Innovative Artists recently signed a franchise agreement with the WGA.